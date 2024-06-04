Rhythm on the River 2024, June 15

Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m.

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

With the June 15 event, this year, joining forces with the Quad City Juneteenth Festival (led by Friends of MLK and the Lincoln Center - TMBC) for a day of celebration, music, and community in Davenport's LeClaire Park, the 2024 Rhythm on the River concert will celebrate the contributions of Black musicians and highlight Black voices in our local music scene and beyond.

Presented in partnership with the Riverfront Improvement Commission and the City of Davenport, and made possible, in part, thanks to a grant from the Regional Development Authority, Rhythm on the River's three concert sets will begin with a performance by Ashley Dean, who has toured with Stevie Wonder, performed at the Detroit Jazz Festival, and graces local stages and churches with her joyful voice. Following Dean's set will be a performance by Jerry Johnson & the Voices of the QC, the local gospel choir made their debut at the 2023 Rhythm on the River. Since then, the outfit has headlined Redstone Room concerts, played on the Adler Theatre stage, and more. The powerful and passionate voices bring to life stirring renditions of both classic and contemporary gospel sounds with powerhouse vocals and some of the area’s top players in the band, resulting in an inspirational and moving performance.

Wrapping up Rhythm on the River's musical sets, The Voices are a Chicago-based band offering an exhilarating “Tribute to Motown." They deliver an unforgettable experience as they capture the essence of the harmony, choreography, and stylish wardrobes that defined that great era. The Voices are also known for their soulful renditions of classic R&B hits from legendary artists such as The O’Jays, Stylistics, Whispers, and Spinners. The Voices provide audiences all over the country with outstanding vocal interpretations and well-choreographed dance routines, all backed by a band of world-class musicians.

Admission to LeClaire Park's 2024 Rhythm on the River is free, with additional 10’x10′ “picnic plots” available for reservation in the area closest to the stage for $25. Picnic plots will be marked in the grass, and those who reserve are asked to visit the Common Chord table at check-in to be directed to their plots, which must be secured by June 14 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from picnic plots support after-school enrichment programs at The Lincoln Center.

At this family-friendly event, food trucks will be on-site, and guests may bring their own food and drinks, though no alcohol is permitted. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs, and there is minimal seating provided, and pop-ups and tents are permitted, but must be placed far from the stage, behind the line marking “tent area.” Well-behaved pets are also welcome.

For more information on the 2024 Rhythm on the River, which begins on June 15 at 6 p.m. in Davenport's LeClaire Park (following the park's 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quad City Juneteenth Celebration, call (563)326-1333 and visit CommonChordQC.org.