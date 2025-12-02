The Nova Singers' “A Nova Christmas,” December 12 and 13

Friday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.

First Lutheran Church, 364 East Water Street, Galesburg IL

Saturday, December 13, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport IA

An annually beloved holiday-music tradition returns to the area as the Nova Singers present their latest pair of A Nova Christmas concerts, with exciting and moving arrangements of favorite carols, traditional melodies, glorious ballads, and fascinating songs from around the world performed on December 12 at Galesburg's First Lutheran Church and December 13 at Davenport's St. Paul Lutheran Church.

A professional vocal ensemble under the direction of Dr. Laura Lane, the Nova Singers hope to share their musical soul with you. Nova Singers is known for the beauty and charm of their sound, and for the intimacy and playfulness of the concert experience for audience members. This year, the group's seasonal program features traditional carols everyone knows and loves, including "The Holly and the Ivy," "We Three Kings," and "Deck the Hall," with guest artists playing harp, guitar, and marimba joining the ensemble for an extraordinary set of carols from south of the border.

Describing this year's program, music director Lane says, “I am thrilled that superbly talented instrumentalists Claire Happel Ashe, Angelo Favis, and Justin Swearinger can join us to perform Susa’s 'Carols and Lullabies from the Southwest.' This is a rare opportunity, and everyone there will be blown away by the beauty and uniqueness of these carols. We’re also doing audience favorites, including a jazz arrangement of 'In dulci jubil' and the powerful and dramatic 'Bogoroditse Devo' by Rachmaninoff.”

Founded by Lane in 1986, Nova Singers is a 22-voice ensemble with a nation-wide reputation for expressiveness, virtuosity, and innovative programming. Nova Singers has performed at state, regional, and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, has produced eight professional recordings (including five Christmas CDs), and has received numerous grants from the Illinois Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. From Byrd to Brahms to Arvo Pärt, versatility and flexibility have been hallmarks of the organization, and their uniqueness is frequently demonstrated in Nova Singers’ world premieres of commissions from composers such as Thea Musgrave, William Hawley, and Ruth Watson Henderson.

The Nova Singers' A Nova Christmas concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on December 12 and 13, with Friday's engagement at the First Lutheran Church in Galesburg. and Saturday's at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Admission is $17-20 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)341-7038 and visiting NovaSingers.com.