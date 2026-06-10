2026 Doodle Folk Music Festival, June 13

Saturday, June 13

Village Park, Bishop Hill, IL

On June 13, visitors to Bishop Hill's Village Park are invited to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday by enjoying the 2026 Doodle Folk Music Festival, a day of outdoor events located in a bucolic, historic village of the 1840s.

Doodle (Jonas Danielson) was Bishop Hill’s first folk musician, and a display about the noted entertainer will be located in the park gazebo. All the park concerts are free and open to the public, with park guests asked to simply bring lawn chairs and enjoy the music.

The festivities start at 10 a.m. on June 13 and continue throughout the day. Peoria’s singer-songwriter Barry Cloyd will start off the festival playing songs from his 10 CDs. At 11:30 a.m., the Taproot Wranglers will blend the classic sounds of old-time favorites with the contemporary vibes of Americana, bluegrass, and country swing. After a lunch break, the Bucktown Americana Music Show will then step on stage at 1:30 p.m., delighting fans of bluegrass, folk, Celtic, Americana, and old-timey music. Finishing the day, Lee Murdock will be performing at 3 p.m. Noted as a fluent instrumentalist on the six- and 12-string guitars, Murdock's musical influences span 15 generation, from 17th century Irish harp music to Scott Joplin guitar rags, and embrace the blues, freshwater shanties, original songs and ballads.

Beyond the 2026 Doodle Folk Music Festival's live-music sets, the nearby Filling Station Restaurant will be hosting the 17th-Annual Honor Flight Benefit from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Also on Saturday, the Filling Station will have a pay-what-you-can Honor Flight Breakfast Buffet and then later a Lunch Buffet; the grill will not be open on the day. In addition, there will be a brown bag raffle fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by a live action at 11 a.m.

The 2026 Doodle Folk Music Festival is made possible by funding from the Illinois Arts Council and the Minneapolis Foundation. Regional Media is the event's media sponsor. For more information on the June 13 event in Bishop Hill, call (309)927-3899 and visit BishopHillHeritage.org.