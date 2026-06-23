2026 Iowa City Jazz Festival, July 3 through 5

Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5

Downtown Iowa City IA

A dynamic lineup of nationally acclaimed artists and rising stars will take center stage at the 2026 Iowa City Jazz Festival, presented by GreenState Credit Union from July 3 through 5 in downtown Iowa City. This free, three-day celebration features performances on multiple stages, culinary delights, artist booths, and family-friendly activities, all located adjacent to the University of Iowa Pentacrest on Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue.

The festival kicks off Friday evening with the Side Stage opening at 5 p.m. alongside artist booths and culinary vendors. The Main Stage begins at 6 p.m. with Gabriel Espinosa’s Brazilian Project, Iowa’s celebrated Bossa Nova master, who has headlined at Lincoln Center as well as his native Mexico, brings his vibrant new work to Iowa City. The evening continues with the genre-defying Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at 8 p.m., known for blending jazz with funk, rock, and world music influences. A late-night jam session featuring the Blake Shaw Quartet will follow at The Wilder in the Graduate Hotel by Hilton.

Saturday’s Main Stage programming begins at 11:30 a.m. and continues a long-standing tradition of showcasing outstanding student ensembles, including the United Jazz Ensemble and the North Corridor Jazz All Stars. The afternoon and evening Main Stage lineup highlights a diverse range of jazz styles, including: The Mary Louise Knutson Trio (2 p.m.), led by the nationally recognized pianist and composer; the Howard Levy 4 (4 p.m.), a founding member of Bela Fleck and Flecktones, whose harmonica playing formed a key ingredient in the band’s unique sound; Brass Queens (6 p.m.), a high-energy, all-female brass band blending New Orleans traditions with contemporary flair; and headlining at 8 p.m., Artemis, an all-star ensemble featuring Renée Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda, and Allison Miller – some of the most celebrated performers in modern jazz. Saturday night concludes with the City of Iowa City’s fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., followed by another late-night jam session at the Graduate Hotel by Hilton.

Sunday begins with a Jazz Brunch at the University of Iowa’s Voxman School of Music and continues with a full afternoon of performances. Main Stage highlights include Saul Lubaroff’s Funk Outfit at 1 p.m., delivering groove-driven jazz rooted in decades of performance experience, and festival closer Jackson Churchill and Good Question at 3 p.m., offering an energetic and contemporary take on jazz performance.

Throughout the weekend, the Oaknoll Side Stage will feature top regional talent including the David Donald Trio, Bear Cat Hot Club, Dakota Andersen Quartet, and Ritmo Quinto. A Youth Stage will also spotlight emerging young musicians. Festival attendees can enjoy staggered stage schedules, ensuring the opportunity to experience the full lineup of performances. In addition to music, the festival includes artist booths, interactive activities, and a wide variety of food and beverage options.

Summer of the Arts is a nonprofit organization which produces local arts and culture events which include: Iowa Arts Festival presented by MidWestOne Bank and MidAmerican Energy Foundation, Iowa City Jazz Festival presented by GreenState Credit Union, Friday Night Concert Series presented by McGrath Toyota of Iowa City, Rhythms at Riverfront Crossings presented by Lepic-Kroeger Realtors - Kim Schillig, Realtor, Drive-in Movies at the Hangar presented by Urban Acres Real Estate and CBI Bank & Trust, Music on the Move presented by Hills Bank, and Holiday Thieves Market. The mission of Summer of the Arts is to build community by bringing people together in the Iowa City Area to experience, learn about, and enjoy free arts and cultural programs.

For more information on the free 2026 Iowa City Jazz Festival, visit SummerOfTheArts.org.