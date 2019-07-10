3 Dawgs & a Bone, July 21

Sunday, July 21, 6 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

On July 21, a quartet of gifted musicians serve as the latest guests in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinée Series, with Davenport's Redstone Room hosting an evening of jazz originals and standards with the 3 Dawgs & a Bone ensemble of Scott Barnum on bass, Jim Dreier on drums, Steve Grismore on guitar, and Rich Medd on bone – trombone, that is.

Barnum is noted for his distinctive bass playingn and has performed and recorded with artists including Dave Liebman, Bob Moses, Tim Hagans, and Diana Gannett. He was the bassist in Charlie Kohlhase’s CK5, voted “Best of Boston, Local Jazz 2003,” and has performed in venues ranging from Boston’s Symphony Hall to New York City’s Tonic and Knitting Factory to Chicago’s Green Mill. Upon returning to Iowa, Barnum has also performed with numerous groups including The Eddie Piccard Quartet, The University of Iowa Faculty Jazz Ensemble, and the Steve Grismore Trio. Dreier, meanwhile, is a Latin=percussion specialist, educator, clinician, and performer who holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music and a Master of Arts degree in music theory from the University of Iowa. He has studied with such master drummers as Michael Spiro, Bobby Sanabria, Daniel Alphonso, and Alan Dawson.

A jazz guitarist of more than 50 years, Grismore received his B. M. in Composition and an M.A. in Music Theory from the University of Iowa, and served as Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Iowa from 1990-93. After seven years of professional performance, he returned to the University of Iowa in 2000, where he is currently a full-time jazz instructor. Grismore has also performed with nationally-recognized jazz artists including David Sanborn, Paul Smoker, and Carla Bley, and has performed at music festivals including festivals the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival, the Springfield Jazz Festival, and the Iowa City Jazz Festival. And trombonist Rich Medd serves as the Director of Jazz and band director for Iowa City West High School, completing the 3 Dawgs & a Bone ensemble that provides an opportunity for four old friends to have a little fun playing music from off the beaten jazz path. With its repertoire consisting of music by Ornette Coleman, Thelonious Monk, Steve Lacy, Herbie Nichols, Dave Holland, Duke Ellington, Paul Morton, Steve Swallow, and many others, the group prides itself on delivering modern jazz that listeners find both challenging and fun.

The 3 Dawgs & a Bone outfit plays its Davenport engagement at 6 p.m. on July 21, and the concert will be preceded by a 3 p.m. “Jazz Demystifying” workshop. Admission is $10-15 for the evening performance, with the workshop $5 for adults and free for students, and tickets and information are available by contacting Polyrhythms at (309)373-0790 or Polyrhythms.org, or the Redstone Room at (563)326-1333 or RiverMusicExperience.org.