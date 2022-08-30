311, September 10

Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Revered for such chart-topping singles as "Down," "Love Song," and "Don't Tread On Me," the genre-hopping alternative-rock talents of 311 headline a September 10 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their latest album Voyager praised by Cryptic Rock as "yet another impressive release by a band who continues to stay young and flourish more than two decades into their own voyage."

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, by five friends: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass). Thirty-one years later, they're still rocking together and widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S. The quintet blends rock, rap, reggae, and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound, and as veterans of more than 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside legends including U2 and Radiohead.

The band's celebrated live shows and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following nationwide, with 311's annual, headlining, amphitheater show one of the most anticipated events of every summer. Past support acts have included Sublime with Rome, The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Slightly Stoopid, Cypress Hill, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

To date, 311 has released 13 studio albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, four EPs, and four DVDs. After a series of independent releases, 311 was signed to Capricorn Records in 1992 and released 1993's Music and 1994's Grassroots to moderate success. They achieved greater success, however, with their 1995 triple-platinum-selling, self-titled album, which reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of the singles "Down" and "All Mixed Up," the former of which topped the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1996. The band has subsequently released nine additional albums that landed on the Billboard 200 – among them 2011's Universal Pulse, 2014's Stereolithic, and 2017's Mosaic – and 311's band's most recent studio album, 2019's Voyager, was praised by AllMusic.com as delivering "a feel-good vibe that's akin to connecting to the universe."

311 plays their Event Center engagement on September 10, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $40-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.