30 Aug 2022

311, September 10

By Reader Staff

311 at Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center -- September 10.

Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Revered for such chart-topping singles as "Down," "Love Song," and "Don't Tread On Me," the genre-hopping alternative-rock talents of 311 headline a September 10 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, their latest album Voyager praised by Cryptic Rock as "yet another impressive release by a band who continues to stay young and flourish more than two decades into their own voyage."

311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, by five friends: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (vocals/dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass). Thirty-one years later, they're still rocking together and widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S. The quintet blends rock, rap, reggae, and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound, and as veterans of more than 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside legends including U2 and Radiohead.
The band's celebrated live shows and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive grassroots following nationwide, with 311's annual, headlining, amphitheater show one of the most anticipated events of every summer. Past support acts have included Sublime with Rome, The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Slightly Stoopid, Cypress Hill, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

To date, 311 has released 13 studio albums, two live albums, four compilation albums, four EPs, and four DVDs. After a series of independent releases, 311 was signed to Capricorn Records in 1992 and released 1993's Music and 1994's Grassroots to moderate success. They achieved greater success, however, with their 1995 triple-platinum-selling, self-titled album, which reached number 12 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of the singles "Down" and "All Mixed Up," the former of which topped the Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1996. The band has subsequently released nine additional albums that landed on the Billboard 200 – among them 2011's Universal Pulse, 2014's Stereolithic, and 2017's Mosaic – and 311's band's most recent studio album, 2019's Voyager, was praised by AllMusic.com as delivering "a feel-good vibe that's akin to connecting to the universe."

311 plays their Event Center engagement on September 10, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $40-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 