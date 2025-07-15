3OH!3 and TLC, July 31

Thursday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

For the third grandstand concert of the 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair, a pair of pairs hit Davenport's stage in the July 31 co-headlining engagement with 30H!3 and TLC, the former the electro-pop and altertnative-rock project of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte, the latter the R&B and hip-hop duo Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Foreman and Motte formed the band in 2004, naming it after the 303 area code that had (at the time of their birth) encompassed the entire state of Colorado but now serves only the Denver metropolitan area and Boulder. The two met while attending the University of Colorado, and decided to form 3OH!3 after discovering similar musical interests. Prior to forming the band, Motte was DJ-ing in the area at local hip-hop shows, while Foreman was competing in MC battles.

The discography of 3OH!3 contains six studio albums, four extended plays, and 21 singles. The duo is perhaps best known for their single "Don't Trust Me" from their second studio album Want, which reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2008. The single was certified 5×-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and 3OH!3's second single, a remix of "Starstrukk" featuring Katy Perry, was a top-10 hit in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, and Australia. The musicians gained further recognition by featuring Kesha on the song "My First Kiss," which was made the lead single from their third studio album Streets of Gold. The song peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, and later reached number seven on the Billboard 200. Since then, 3OH!3 has released 2013's Omens, 2016's Night Sports, and 2021's Need, and the duo's professional laurels include two MTV Video Music Award nominations and a BMI Award win for “Don't Trust Me.”

A wildly popular girl group formed in Atlanta in 1990 in Atlanta, TLC's best-known line-up was composed of Watkins, Thomas, and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. The group enjoyed success during the 1990s with nine top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles: "Creep," "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," and "Unpretty". TLC also recorded four multi-platinum albums, including 1994's CrazySexyCool, which received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Having sold more than 60 million records worldwide, TLC is one of the five best-selling American girl groups of all time. VH1 ranked TLC as the greatest female group, placing them at number 12 on the list of 100 Greatest Women in Music. Billboard magazine, meanwhile, ranked TLC as the seventh-most-successful act of the 1990s, and the group's accolades include four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards.

Twenty years after their debut, TLC received the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at the 17th MOBO Awards and the Legend Award at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards Japan. After Lopes' passing in 2002, instead of replacing her, the remaining members chose to continue as a duo. In 2017, they released their eponymous fifth album TLC, and three years ago, the group was inducted onto the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

3OH!3 and TLC co-headline their 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concert on July 31, admission to the 8 p.m. event is included with the purchase of an MVP Fun Card, and more information is available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.com.