49 Winchester, February 17

Tuesday, February 17, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their forthcoming album Change of Plans set for release on May 15, the alternative-country musicians of 49 Winchester headline a February 17 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the group dedicated to channel the heart, humor, and hard-earned wisdom of Appalachia into every one of their recordings.

Led by singer/songwriter Isaac Gibson alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums), 49 Winchester took its name from a street in Castlewood, Virginia, southwest of Roanoke. The band first met in Castlewood and began playing music together. They were formed by Gibson, Chafin, and Shelton, who were high school best friends, and began touring the local area in Virginia not long after they graduated alongside additional members Patrick, Hall, and Louthian. From 2014 to 2020, they recorded and self-released three studio albums: 49 Winchester (2014), The Wind (2018), and III (2020) while continuing to build a fan base through performing live.

The band signed to New West Records not long after the release of III and, on February 18, 2022, they announced their fourth album and their first with the label, Fortune Favors the Bold, paired with the release of lead single "Annabel." In a statement about the project, Gibson said, “Signing with New West Records is something we’re really proud of. They’re an artist-centered label who gave us total creative freedom to make a record that is authentically us, and I speak for all the guys in the band when I say we are super excited about this being a New West release. I don’t think any other label could fit us so perfectly. We are looking forward to getting this record out and playing it on the road this summer!” Fortune Favors the Bold was released on May 13, 2022.

On April 9, 2024, the band announced their fifth album, Leavin' This Holler, alongside the release of a lead single, "Yearnin' For You." The project was produced by the band and Stewart Myers and was released on August 2, 2024. They embarked on a tour to support the album and released "Miles To Go" on December 13, 2024, after it was featured in the hit series Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Sonically, the band draws inspiration from country music performers Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and George Jones. Gibson has cited rock, punk, and metal artists as being a core influence on their music and live shows, specifically citing Zakk Wylde, Jim Root, Willie Adler from Lamb of God, and Pantera. Rolling Stone likened their music to that of Chris Stapleton and Drive-By Truckers.

49 Winchester brings their 2026 tour to Davenport on February 17 with an additional set by Taylor Hunnicutt, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $38-77, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.