81355, September 28

Sunday, September 28, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Having become Indianapolis' first hip-hop "supergroup" with the release of their first album This Time I'll Be of Use, which Pitchfork deemed "a record that brims with easy fusion and harmony," the artists of 81355 bring their tour to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on September 28 in support of their sophomore LP Bad Dogs, a work described by Joyful Noise Recordings as "an angelic, gritty, enthralling urban hymnal for the disillusioned."

81355ing.com states, "In a city where the echoes of Babyface’s polished R&B and the defiant soul of Etheridge Knight still linger, 81355 (pronounced ‘bless’) doesn’t just contribute to Indianapolis’ music lineage—they disrupt, reinterpret, and transcend it. A coalition of sonic architects – Sirius Blvck, Oreo Jones, and David “Moose” Adamson (Sedcairn) – the trio fractures traditional hip-hop frameworks, forging something that feels both archival and futuristic, urgent and eternal.

"If hip-hop is a house of mirrors, 81355 smashes the glass, reassembling the shards into something entirely their own. Their sound moves like an abstract mural in flux, bending echoes of avant-garde boom-bap, subterranean electronic textures, and freeform lyrical incantations. The trio siphons the urgency of early Stones Throw, the cosmic sprawl of Shabazz Palaces, and the deconstructed poetry of the human experience , yet their roots remain firmly planted in the soil of the Indianapolis underground – a scene that has long thrived in the margins, despite (or perhaps because of) the city’s resistance to championing its own cultural vanguards.

In its rave of the band, Consequence of Sound wrote, "Proudly idiosyncratic and tethered to their local punk and art scenes, 81355is a compelling reminder that, so often, the most exciting things around the corner for art and music aren’t coming from a board room – they’re coming from neighborhood clubs, house shows, and basements.”

81355 headline their Davenport engagement on September 28, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.