Aaron Lewis, March 10

Sunday, March 10, 7:30p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and founding member of the alternative-metal band Staind, Aaron Lewis brings his outspokenness, outlaw-country tunes, and impassioned live show to Davenport's Adler Theatre on March 10 in support of the April release of his latest solo album State I'm In, the singer/songwriter's previous recording Sinner having topped Billboard's U.S. Country chart in 2016.

Formed in 1995, Staind was widely considered to be on the mere fringes of mainstream acceptance until the song “Outside” – a live collaboration between Lewis and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst during the 1999 Family Values Tour – blew up on alternative and mainstream rock stations. With only his acoustic guitar as musical backing, Lewis delivered a raw, anguished performance of the song that Staind would later record in the studio for Break the Cycle, and one that found enjoying his first chart-topping success in 2000. The track's success carved the path for the band's subsequent commercial breakthrough, as well Lewis' own, and in 2006, Hit Parader ranked the artist in the top-50 of its “Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists” list,

Lewis recorded the 2011 country-music EP Town Line as his first solo effort, with its song list including three versions of the single “Country Boy” with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, and Chris Young. (The tune also scored CMT Music Award nominations for Breakthrough Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.) His studio-album debut The Road followed in 2012 and became an immediate smash, rising to number-seven on the U.S. Country chart and landing hits in the singles “Endless Summer,” “Forever,” and “Granddaddy's Gun.” With his forthcoming album State I'm In promising acoustic numbers deriving from Lewis' own history, the singer/songwriter states, ““My music is very first person, very autobiographical. It’s from my life experiences that I draw inspiration for my songs. This acoustic tour gives me the opportunity to share the stories behind my songs with my fans and play them stripped down, like I wrote them.”

Aaron Lewis performs on his “The State I'm In Tour” with special musical guest Ben Danaher, admission ranges from $35 for general seating to $185 for VIP-package tickets, and seats can be reserved by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.