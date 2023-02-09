Aaron Lewis, February 10

Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.

Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf IA

Touring in support of his 2022 album Frayed at Both Ends that hit the top-five on the Billboard charts, outlaw-county singer/songwriter Aaron Lewis headlines a February 10 concert at Bettendorf's Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, treating fans to a repertoire that inspired Saving Country Music to rave, “Aaron's voice comes with a familiarity and richness of tone that endears itself to the songs he writes.”

Prior to his solo career initiated at the start of the last decade, Lewis was primarily known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and founding member of the alternative-metal band Staind, with whom he released seven albums. After achieving moderate success with 1996's Tormented and 1999's Dysfunction, Staind's number-one smash “It's Been Awhile” led to its album Break the Cycle topping the Billboard 200 chart in 2001, eventually earning triple-platinum sales and scoring additional hits in “For You,” “Fade,” and “Outside.” The band's 2003 14 Shades of Grey and 2005 Chapter V also reached number one, while 2008's The Illusion of Progress landed at number three. But in 2010, Lewis completed his first EP of country music with Town Life and found his decision to switch genres leading to the chart-topping position on Billboard's U.S. Country chart and number-three on the U.S. Rock chart. His first full-length solo album followed with 2012's The Road, a recording for which Lewis wrote nine of its 10 songs and launched hit singles in “Endless Summer” and “Forever.”

Although he reunited with the on-hiatus Staind for an eponymous album in 2011 that peaked at number five on the Billboard 200, Lewis has spent most of the last decade as a solo performer, with his 2016 album Sinner reaching number one on Billboard's U.S. Country chart and number four on the Billboard 200. Released in the spring of 2019, State I'm In debuted at number two on the Country chart and featured several tracks that Lewis co-wrote with equally gifted collaborators, among them Dan Tyminski, Keith Gatti, and Waylon Payne. The album also earned Lewis some of his strongest critical notices to date, with Music Mayhem praising its “deep tales and personal lyrics.” Meanwhile, the artist's Frayed at Both Ends, according to Country Standard Time, “is filled with heartfelt songs … played beautifully and traditionally,” and was the top selling country album in America on its initial release.

Aaron Lewis performs his Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center concert on February 10, admission to the musician's 7:30 p.m. concert is $70-84, and more information and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting Caesars.com/isle-bettendorf.