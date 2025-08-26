26 Aug 2025

Aaron Tippin, September 11

By Reader Staff

Aaron Tippin at the Orpehum Theatre -- September 11.

Thursday, September 11, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

His smash singles including "You've Got to Stand for Something," "My Blue Angel," "For You I Will," and the chart-toppers "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio" and "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You," singer/songwrfiter Aaron Tippin brings his tour to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on September 11, the country artist's repertoire boasting such hit albums as You've Got to Stand for Something, Call of the Wild, Lookin' Back at Myself, People Like Us, and the platinum-selling Read Between the Lines.

Born in Pensacola, Florida, in 1958, Tippin was raised on a farm in Greer, South Carolina, and in the 1970s, he made a living as a singer, performing in various local bars. In 1986, he moved to Nashville, where he eventually became a staff writer at Acuff-Rose. He competed on You Can Be a Star, a televised talent show on the former TNN (The Nashville Network), which led to him earning a song publishing contract in 1987. During this time, he wrote songs for The Kingsmen, David Ball, Mark Collie, and Charley Pride.

After landing a recording contract with RCA Nashville in 1990, Tippin's debut single "You've Got to Stand for Something" became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War and helped to establish him as a neotraditionalist country act with songs that catered primarily to the American working class. Under RCA's tenure, he recorded five studio albums and a Greatest Hits package. Tippin switched to Lyric Street Records in 1998, where he recorded four more studio albums, counting a compilation of Christmas music. After leaving Lyric Street in 2006, he founded a personal label known as Nippit Records, on which he issued the compilation album Now & Then. A concept album, In Overdrive, was released in 2009.

Tippin has released a total of 11 studio albums and five compilation albums, with six gold certifications and one platinum certification among them. In addition, he has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number ones: "There Ain't Nothin' Wrong with the Radio" (1992), "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You" (1995), and "Kiss This" (2000), as well as the top-10 hits "You've Got to Stand for Something," "I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way," "My Blue Angel" "Workin' Man's Ph.D.," "For You I Will," and "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly."

Aaron Tippin brings his tour to Galesburg on September 11 with an additional set by country singer Tyson Schulte, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $49.72-67.40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.

