21 Apr 2026

Adam Hood, May 7

By Reader Staff

Adam Hood at the Raccoon Motel -- May 7.

Thursday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With Texas Music Times raving that "The brilliance of Adam Hood" lies "in how he can be complex with natural simplicity," the singer/songwriter headlines a May 7 engagement at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his 2022 album Bad Days Better inspiring Turn Up the Amp to award it "an early vote for Record of the Year in whatever category you want to place it."

As stated in the artists' Dice.fm biography: "The tapestry of Southern music in America is rich, vivid, and diverse, and Adam Hood is an artist who embodies this substantial musical lineage each time he straps on his Telecaster or picks up his pen. Rooted in his Opelika, Alabama upbringing, Hood’s musicality and soul- stirring lyrics are guided by the wisdom earned from thousands of miles spent on the road chasing musical adventures from coast to coast.

"Adam Hood’s deep yearning to share his take on country music has led him to craft a sound uniquely his own, what he calls 'Southern songs.' It’s a soulful and profound version of the genre that blends elements of assorted styles, reflecting the authenticity of Southern culture and the way he grew up. 'It’s Southern music,' Hood relates. 'The soulful side of Southern music, the country side of Southern music, the genuineness of Southern culture, it’s what I’ve always done.'

"Though Hood initially made waves as a performer, it’s his songwriting that has truly set him apart over the past decade. An impressive roster of artists, including Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Travis Tritt, and Riley Green, have recorded Hood’s songs, adding a new layer to his formidable career. Yet his own recorded and touring output remains a vital part of the broader country music landscape.

"Hood’s 2022 album Bad Days Better was recorded at the famed Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia, with Brent Cobb at the helm. The historic studio’s halls, once inhabited by legends like Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band, and Charlie Daniels, helped Cobb and Hood guide this project. Released independently by Hood, Bad Days Better weaves his present day among the echoes of his heroes and biggest influences, creating a sound, style, and moment that is all his own."

Adam Hood headlines his Davenport engagement on May 7, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

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