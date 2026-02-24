Adam Weiner a.k.a. Low Cut Connie, March 6

Friday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Rolling Stone for “gutbucket rock & roll and soulful boogie” and by NPR Music for being “fresh, original, and truly pledged to rock and roll,” Adam Weiner a.k.a. Low Cut Connie headlines a March 6 solo concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's 2023 album Art Dealers hailed by Glide magazine as "a perfect mix of charm, love, and devotion with just enough sleaze and grit to keep it interesting."

Formed by Weiner in 2010, Low Cut Connie (which also tours and records as a full ensemble) recorded its debut album Get Out the Lotion over a period of four days in the summer of 2010, with the band members self-releasing the album in 2011. Starting with a rave from legendary music critic Robert Christgau, the record received numerous laudatory reviews from critics including NPR's Ken Tucker, who had particular praise for “the buzzsaw yowl of Adam Weiner.” The album also prompted famed New England musician Merrill Garbus to name Low Cut Connie her “favorite artist of the year,” and Rolling Stone awarded the debut release three-and-a-half stars, describing it as “what indie rock might sound like were it invented in Alabama in the late '50s.”

After the 2012 release of Low Cut Connie's sophomore album Call Me Sylvia, “Boozophilia” was ranked the year's 31st-best song of 2012 by Rolling Stone, which described it as being “like Jerry Lee Lewis if he'd had his first religious experience at a Replacements show.” It was also cited by President Barack Obama as one of the songs on his Spotify summer playlist in 2015, which led to Weiner and his wife being invited to meet Obama at the White House. That same year, Low Cut Connie's album Hi Honey received widespread acclaim including being named the second-best album of the year by NPR critic Jim DeRogatis, and the recording led to 2017's Dirty Pictures (Part 1) and 2019's (Part 2). Receiving an A-minus grade from The A.V. Club, the latter was lauded for Low Cut Connie's ability to “harness their live energy within crisp songwriting that's reverent (but not slavish) toward decades of popular music,” while NPR extolled, “Weiner can autopsy the complications of heartbreak with surgical precision.

Released in 2020, Private Lives was praised by Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Paste magazine, and SPIN, which included Low Cut Connie in their lineup of the "50 Best Rock Bands Right Now" and said that the recording was "on track to be the roots-rock album of the year. ” NBR's Fresh Air added, “Like Bruce Springsteen after he discovered literature, Weiner started bending classic rock to meet his ever more complex emotionalism. The result is that this new 17 track collection Private Lives is Adam Weiner’s version of Born to Run, filled with songs about losers and lovers and beautiful dreamers.” And the raves continued to amass for 2023's Art Dealers, which inspired The Indy Review to call Weiner "a true blue rock and roller, throwing back to the early days of piano-led R&B, funk, boogie-woogie, and soul."

Adam Weiner a.k.a. Low Cut Connie performs his Davenport headlining engagement on March 6, admission to the artist's 7 p.m. solo concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.