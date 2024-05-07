07 May 2024

Alabama, May 19

By Reader Staff

Alabama at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK -- May 19.

Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Members of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum who are also the first-time recipients of the institution's Lifetime Achievement Award, the country- and Southern-rock artists of Alabama headline a May 19 concert at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the group's accomplishments including 40 number-one hit singles on a variety of industry charts and a dozen top-10 albums, including 10 that topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

Formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969, the band was founded by Randy Owen (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and his cousin Teddy Gentry (bass, backing vocals), who were soon joined by another cousin, Jeff Cook (lead guitar, fiddle, and keyboards). First operating under the name Wildcountry, the group toured the Southeast bar circuit in the early 1970s, and began writing original songs. They changed their name to Alabama in 1977, and following the chart success of two singles, were approached by RCA Records for a recording deal.

Alabama's biggest success came in the 1980s, when the band boasted more than 27 number-one hits and seven multi-platinum albums, and also received numerous accolades including a pair of Grammys, wo People's Choice Awards, and nine American Music Awards (winning another nine in the '90s.) Alabama's first single on RCA Records, "Tennessee River," began a streak of 21 number-one singles, including: "Love in the First Degree" (1981); "Mountain Music" (1982); "Dixieland Delight" (1983); "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)" (1984); and "Song of the South" (1988). Alabama initially disbanded in 2004 following a farewell tour and two albums of inspirational music, but its musicians reunited in 2010 and have continued to record and tour worldwide ever since.

The group's blend of traditional country music and Southern rock combined with elements of bluegrass, folk, and pop music gave it a crossover appeal that helped lead to their success. They also toured extensively and incorporated production elements such as lighting and sets inspired by rock concerts into their shows. Alabama has over 41 number-one country records on the Billboard charts to their credit and have sold in excess of 75 million records, making them the most successful band in country music history. AllMusic credited the ensemble with popularizing the idea of a country band, writing that "It's unlikely that any other country group will be able to surpass the success of Alabama." The group was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2005 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019.

Alabama plays their Moline-amphitheater engagement on May 19 alongside special guests the Bellamy Brothers, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.75-129.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 