13 Apr 2022

Alan Parsons Live Project, April 22

By Reader Staff

The Alan Parsons Live Project at the Adler Theatre -- April 22.

Friday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A sonic master of progressive rock brings his long-awaited Davenport tour stop to the Adler Theatre on April 22, with the Alan Parsons Live Project performing from a repertoire dating back nearly 50 years and boasting such hits as "Sirius," which was famously employed used as entrance music for the Chicago Bulls during their 1990s NBA heyday.

A Scottish rock band active between 1975 and 1990, the Alan Parsons Project's core membership consisted of Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson. Over their years of performance, they were accompanied by a varying number of session musicians and some relatively consistent session players, among them guitarist Ian Bairnson, arranger Andrew Powell, bassist and vocalist David Paton, drummer Stuart Elliott, and vocalists Lenny Zakatek and Chris Rainbow. Parsons was an audio engineer and producer by profession, but also a musician and a composer. A songwriter by profession, Woolfson was also a composer, pianist, and singer, and nearly all the songs on the Alan Parson Project's albums are credited to "Woolfson/Parsons."

The Alan Parsons Project released 11 studio albums in its 15-year career, including the successful I Robot and Eye in the Sky, both of which were top-10 hits on the U.S. Billboard chart. Some of the ensemble's most notable songs include "The Raven," "(The System of) Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether," "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You," "Games People Play," "Time," "Snake Eyes," "Old and Wise," and "Don't Answer Me." Over the course of his career, Parsons himself has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, with his first win occurring in 2019 for Best Immersive Audio Album for Eye in the Sky (35th Anniversary Edition).

Since 1993, Parsons has continued to perform live as the Alan Parsons Live Project (to be distinct from The Alan Parsons Project), and the group's current lineup, in addition to its bandleader, is composed of lead singer P.J. Olsson, guitarist Jeffrey Kollman, drummer Danny Thompson, keyboardist Tom Brooks, bass guitarist Guy Erez, vocalist and saxophonist Todd Cooper, and guitarist and vocalist Dan Tracey.

The national tour for the Alan Parsons Live Project lands in Davenport on April 22, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $35.10-110, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.

