Alborn, October 12

Sunday, October 12, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Known for wearing stage attire to honor their blue-collar Midwestern roots and bringing a tight, high-energy performance to every booking, the Quad Cities' alt-metal ensemble Alborn headlines a May 30 concert event at Moline's Rascals Live, this popular local outfit composed of Justin Taylor on guitar and lead vocals, Alex Raser on drums and vocals, Zame Lewis on bass, and Nate Guske on guitar and vocals.

Having formed in 2016 as a rock cover band but deciding in 2018 to leave those roots behind and focus on originals, Alborn boasts a sounds that has been compared to Deftones or a heavier version of Alice in Chains. As formerly stated at AlbornMusic.com, "Their r é sum é includes sharing the stage with Shinedown, All That Remains, Sevendust, Nonpoint, Badflower, Powerman 5000, Buckcherry, Adelitas Way, Gemini Syndrome, Plush, and others. Alborn released their debut EP Impairative in 2020. Follow-up singles 'Full Circle,' 'Cause to Create,' and 'Hindsight' took them through 2021 and had initial success including Spotify's 'Rock Hard' playlist, SiriusXM Octane, and Music Choice, as well as terrestrial radio rotation.

"To round out 2022, the band did more writing and flew to Las Vegas to work with Chris Collier and James 'Fluff' Harley. This dynamic production duo was fresh off working with Korn on their Requiem album. There, Alborn recorded three songs: 'Push,' ‘Learn to Live,’ and ‘Even Numbers.' A fourth song, ‘Ten Times,’ was then added to form the EP Push, which the band put out through Pavement Entertainment (Sony/The Orchard) in early 2023. Around the same time, Alborn hit the road for 18 days providing direct support to Powerman 5000 while Alborn’s new single 'Push' started at radio. The single was a big hit, even charting on Billboard's Top 40 for Mainstream Rock.

"In 2024, to follow up their incredible success, Alborn played Rockfest in Cadott, Wisconsin, provided direct support to All That Remains, and has sold out multiple headlining shows in the MiIdwest. Two singles were also released in 2024: the first of these, 'A Little Less Than Expected (Show Me),' in August, followed by 'Same Roads in November.

"Most recently," states AlbornMusic.com currently, "Alborn released 'Violent' – a self-shot, heavy-yet-hooky single that showcases both their sharpened sound and their raw, DIY visual aesthetic. The track continues to turn heads in the alt-metal world for its balance of chaos and catchiness."

admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.