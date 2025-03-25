Alex Gilson: “Making Strides,” April 5

Saturday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

On April 5, music lovers are invited to experience the thrilling energy of stride jazz piano with virtuoso Alex Gilson in his solo showcase Making Strides, an event in the Sound Conservatory's Carnegie series showcasing the thrilling joys of swing, syncopation, and masterful improvisation.

Gilson has always enjoyed a rich and varied musical life, from playing cello in orchestras to accompanying church choirs or playing in a jazz band. He began his musical career in the third grade by taking lessons from a local piano teacher in Bridge City, Texas. Right from the start, Gilson wanted to learn everything he could about playing the piano. It did not take long for him to begin reading increasingly complex works leading to him taking classical piano lessons. While in middle school, Gilson became entranced by the emotional tones of the cello and started taking lessons from the principal cellist of the Symphony of South East Texas. Then, he learned to play Pachelbel on an organ and found his calling. The pipe organ came easily to Gilson and was always enthralling to play, so much so that he knew he must pursue it as a career.

Gilson says he was blessed with many wonderful musical experiences throughout his youth. He had the opportunity to take weekly piano, cello, and organ lessons, and also played cello in various ensembles such as the Houston Youth Symphony, the Southeast Texas Youth Symphony, the American Festival for the Arts, and the Symphony of Southeast Texas. From a young age, Gilson knew that music was going to be a major part of his life. To continue his passion into adulthood, the nascent artist attended the University of North Texas for both organ performance and jazz studies degrees.

After that, he studied at the Eastman School of Music for his Masters in organ performance and literature. Now, Gilson is excited to teach students of all ages and abilities to help them grow in their own personal music journeys. Above all, he believes making music should be both fun and enjoyable, and he hopes to help students read, understand, and perform at a higher level while introducing them to the beauty of music.

Alex Gilson will perform Making Strides in downtown Moline on April 5, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $8-18, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.