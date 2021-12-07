Alex Williams, December 17

Friday, December 17, 8 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Described by PopMatters as “a talent to keep an eye on,” as well as “a winning songwriter who manages to mix humor with traditional country sentiment without falling into hokey pastiche,” Nashville's Alex Williams makes his debut appearance at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on December 17, his 2017 album debut Better Than Myself inspiring RoughStock to call the singer/songwriter “an artist who is right up there with Jamey Johnson, Jason Isbell, and Chris Stapleton.”

A native of Pendleton, Indiana, Williams grew up listening to 1980s metal, but gravitated toward classic country in his late teens after his grandparents introduced him to albums such as Waylon Jennings' Dreaming My Dreams and Willie Nelson's Red Headed Stranger. He enrolled in Nashville's Belmont University after graduating from high school, but soon dropped out and began gigging in Tennessee, Texas, and his home state of Indiana. After fronting his own band Williams & Company, Big Machine Records producer Julian Raymond signed Williams separately from his band, eventually taking him into the studio with a star-studded backing ensemble (J.T. Corenflos, Matt Rollings, Victor Indrizzo) to record his debut album. The resulting Better Than Myself was released in August of 2017, with Williams continuing the neo-traditionalist country tradition that surfaced in the wake of Jamey Johnson's success at the start of the decade.

For his debut recording that boasts hit singles in “More Than Survival” and “Little Too Stoned,” the artist received no end of raves from country-music reviewers. SavingCountryMusic.com said of Williams, “He’s established himself as the real deal, crawled inside the belly of the beast while holding onto his own identity and style.” Country Exclusive extolled, “Alex Williams definitely has a great, throwback country sound and style that also adds more contemporary elements. He’s got a great voice to match, and you’ll truly find country all over this record.” And PopMatters stated, “A fine opening statement, Better Than Myself is better than most and well worth a listen by fans of classic and retro country of the highest order.”

Alex Williams brings his tour to Davenport on December 17 with opening sets by Logan Springer and Sean Ryan of The Dawn, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.