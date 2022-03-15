Alice Cooper, March 30

Wednesday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

On March 30, one of the most iconic and tireless talents in the history of rock makes his eagerly anticipated arrival at Davenport's Adler Theatre with the venue hosting the artist whom The Rolling Stone Album Guide calls “the world's most beloved heavy-metal entertainer” – Alice Cooper, whose 2021 album Detroit Stories was praised by the Associated Press as “a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him.”

Debuting in Phoenix in the late 1960s, “Alice Cooper” was originally a band fronted by vocalist and harmonica player Vincent Damon Furnier, who would eventually adopt Alice Cooper as his solo stage moniker. The Alice Cooper band released its first album in 1969 but broke into the mainstream with the 1971 hit “I'm Eighteen” from their third studio album Love It to Death, which was followed by 1972's even bigger single “School's Out.” The band reached its commercial peak with the 1973 album Billion Dollar Babies, and two years later, Furnier – now performing as Alice Cooper – began a solo career with the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare, a platinum-seller that reached number-five on the Billboard charts.

Known for his sociable and witty real-life personality, the shock rocker is credited with helping to shape the sound and look of heavy metal, with the Sydney Morning Herald stating that his “stagecraft and showmanship have permanently transformed the genre.” Cooper's discography consists of 28 studio albums – six of which achieved platinum status – 48 singles, 11 live albums, 21 compilation albums, 12 video releases, and an audiobook, and when not performing on-stage, Cooper is a film actor, golfing celebrity, restaurateur, and, since 2004, popular radio DJ with his classic rock show Nights with Alice Cooper. The legend is currently touring nationwide in support of his most recent recording Detroit Stories, a critically acclaimed release that Entertainment Weekly called “a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers.”

Alice Cooper's Davenport engagement on March 30 opens with a set by Buckcherry, admission to the 730 p.m. concert is $49.50-75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.