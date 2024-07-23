23 Jul 2024

Alice Cooper, August 3

By Reader Staff

Alice Cooper at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds -- August 3.

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

On August 3, the grandstand acts at the 2024 Mississippi Valley Fair continue with the artist whom The Rolling Stone Album Guide calls “the world's most beloved heavy-metal entertainer”: Alice Cooper, whose 2023 recording Road was hailed by Classic Rock as "a cohesively themed album lathered in multi-tiered guitars, anthemic choruses, and high-density power riffage, tempered by road-honed dynamism and built for the stage."

Debuting in Phoenix in the late 1960s, “Alice Cooper” was originally a band fronted by vocalist and harmonica player Vincent Damon Furnier, who would eventually adopt Alice Cooper as his solo stage moniker. The Alice Cooper band released its first album in 1969 but broke into the mainstream with the 1971 hit “I'm Eighteen” from their third studio album Love It to Death, which was followed by 1972's even bigger single “School's Out.” The band reached its commercial peak with the 1973 album Billion Dollar Babies, and two years later, Furnier – now performing as Alice Cooper – began a solo career with the 1975 concept album Welcome to My Nightmare, a platinum-seller that reached number-five on the Billboard charts.

Known for his sociable and witty real-life personality, the shock rocker is credited with helping to shape the sound and look of heavy metal, with the Sydney Morning Herald stating that his “stagecraft and showmanship have permanently transformed the genre.” Cooper's discography consists of 29 studio albums – six of which achieved platinum status – 50 singles, 11 live albums, 21 compilation albums, 12 video releases, and an audiobook, and when not performing on-stage, Cooper is a film actor, golfing celebrity, restaurateur, and, since 2004, popular radio DJ with his classic rock show Nights with Alice Cooper. The legend is currently touring nationwide in support of his most recent recording Road, which Uncut lauded as "all great fun and played by a road-hardened band full of vigor."

Alice Cooper performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 3, and $105-130 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.

