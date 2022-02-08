All Sweat Original Series: Charlotte Blu, Alexa Mueller, and J Wolfskill, February 17

Thursday, February 17, 7 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Continuing the Redstone Room's concert-event programming under the "All Sweat Original Series" banner, in which local songwriters are paired up alongside outstanding area musicians to act as their own personal backing band, the Davenport venue will host three marvelous headliners in its February 17 presentation: Charlotte Blu, Alexa Mueller, and J. Wolfskill.

As the Rock Island-based aspiring artist Blue stated, "I grew up around musicians in the church and community where my love for music grew. I started out going to blues and rock camps locally, which is what helped and shaped me into the musician I am today. From the camps came many opportunities for me to perform around my hometown. From my experience being able to play with other musicians, I was able to gain much knowledge. The highlight of my career has been being able to perform on the voice stage! it was an unforgettable moment I’ll never forget and am very honored to stand on any stage where my music takes me."

Out of the banks of the Mississippi river, J. Mackenzie Wolfskill emerged in 2021 as a heartfelt singer/songwriter focused on sonically capturing the human experience. His music is progressively changing, yet strong influences have held throughout his music that's often rooted in African desert blues, psychedelic jam rock, and Americana and indie-folk rock. As Wolfskill said, “I enjoy creating with others and feeling as present as I can be, embodying the emotions I play, and getting lost with others in the sonic space. I let the music create itself and it’s different every time."

Mueller is a singer/songwriter from Hampton, Illinois, whose hard work and powerful vocals have earned her a solid place among her adult peers. Drawing influence from a blend of blues, country, and classic rock, she performs as a soloist/guitarist at a variety of venues around the Quad Cities, and also serves as bandleader for the QC Vinyl Rock-n-Blues Band. Her vocals have been featured at B.B. King’s in Memphis, as well as through the prestigious Fernando Jones summer Blues program at Columbia College in Chicago. where she sang at sites such as Reggie’s Rock Club and Navy Pier. Mueller is a full-time student, and can be found on Facebook under "Alexa Mueller Music."

The Redstone Room's All Sweat Original Series event featuring Charlotte Blu, Alexa Mueller, and J. Wolfskill takes place on February 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $10-50, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.