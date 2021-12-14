All Sweat Series: A Tribute to Fleewood Mac's Rumours, December 31

Friday, December 31, 9 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

For fans of the iconic pop-rock group Fleetwood Mac, dreams – and “Dreams” – will come true on New Year's Eve when Davenport's Redstone Room and All Sweat Productions host the All Sweat series' tribute to Rumours, the game-changing Fleetwood Mac album that's considered by many to be one of the most artistically successful and influential recordings of all time.

Rumours is the 11th studio album by the British-American rock ensemble composed of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn, and was released by Warner Bros. Records on February 4, 1977. The band wanted to expand on the commercial success of their self-titled 1975 album, and recorded Rumours in the aftermath of both romantic breakups among its members and a period of heavy drug use, both of which shaped the album's lyrics. The music, meanwhile, included considerable pop-rock sounds characterized by accented rhythms and electric keyboards such as the Fender Rhodes and Hammond B3 organ. Following the album's release, Fleetwood Mac undertook worldwide promotional tours, and Rumours became the band's first number-one smash on the U.K. Albums Chart, also topping the U.S. Billboard 200. Released as singles, the songs "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams," "Don't Stop," and "You Make Loving Fun" also all reached the U.S. top 10, with "Dreams" peaking at number one.

An instant commercial success, Rumours sold more than 10 million copies worldwide within just a month of its release. It garnered widespread acclaim from critics, with praise largely focused on its production quality and harmonies, which frequently relied on the interplay among three vocalists and has inspired the work of numerous musical acts of different genres. The recording went on to win Album of the Year at the 1977 Grammy Awards, and to date, it has sold in excess of 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Rumours has also received Diamond certifications in countries including the U.K., Canada, and Australia, and has been certified 20-times-platinum in the United States.

Often considered Fleetwood Mac's magnum opus, Rumours has frequently been cited as one of the greatest albums of all time. In 2004, the work was remastered and reissued with the addition of "Silver Springs," which had been excluded from the original, and a bonus CD of outtakes from the original recording sessions. In 2003, Rumours was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and 15 years later, it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry, being deemed "culturally, historically, or artistically significant" by the Library of Congress. In 2020, Rumours was rated music history's seventh-greatest album in Rolling Stone's list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

With the local musicians of All Sweat Productions, during the group's five-year tenure, also having performed tributes to Prince, Aretha Franklin, Eric Clapton, James Brown, Green Day, and, this past August, the Beatles album Abbey Road, All Sweat Productions' tribute to Fleedwood Mac's Rumours begins at 9 p.m. on December 31. Admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.