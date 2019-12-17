All Sweat Productions' "Clapton,” December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Closing the book on 2019 with a celebration of one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Davenport's Redstone Room will also ring in the new year through the December 31 All Sweat Productions presentation Clapton, with the music of "Slowhand" lovingly recreated by a roster of some of the finest musicians in the Quad City area.

A legendary rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Clapton is the only three-time inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: once as a solo artist and separately as a member of both the Yardbirds and Cream. Clapton has been referred to as one of the most important and influential guitarists of all time, ranking second on Rolling Stone's list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and fourth in Gibson's “Top 50 Guitarists of All Time.” He was also named number five in Time magazine's list of “The 10 Best Electric Guitar Players” in 2009. With his most popular and beloved singles including “Crossroads” (performed with Cream) and Billboard smashes “Layla” and “Tears in Heaven” (the latter written after the death of his young son), Clapton has been the recipient of 18 Grammy Awards and the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. In 2004, the native Englishman was awarded the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace for services to music. He has additionally received four Ivor Novello Awards from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors – among them the Lifetime Achievement Award – and in his solo career, Clapton has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

All Sweat Productions is a live-music projects started in 2016 by The Candymakers' Alan Sweet, and designed to gather musicians from throughout the Quad Cities area – all known for different groups and genres – over a shared love of some of some of the most iconic bands, moments, and albums in the history of music. Past Redstone Room shows have includes tributes to the Beatles' Abbey Road, Prince's Purple Rain, and The Band's The Last Waltz, as well as soul legends including Aretha Franklin and James Brown.

Doors for All Sweat Productions' Clapton open on December 31 at 8 p.m. in advance of the 9 p.m. performance, admission is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.