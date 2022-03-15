All That Remains, March 26

Saturday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Touring in support of the 15th anniversary of their seminal album The Fall of Ideals, a recording that The New Fury labeled the group's "crowning achievement," the heavy-metal and hard-rock musicians of All That Remains perform a March 26 engagement at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, playing hits from their extensive repertoire and the 2006 album that Pop Matters deemed "the kind of stylistic leap that most bands can only wish they could pull off."

Formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1998, All That Remains has released nine studio albums, a live CD and DVD, and have sold over a million records worldwide, and currently consists of vocalist and co-founder Philip Labonte, rhythm guitarist Mike Martin, lead guitarist Jason Richardson, bassist Matt Deis, and former Diecast drummer Jason Costa. The band released their debut album Behind Silence & Solitude in March of 2002 through Prosthetic Records, with the album's style greatly differing from their more melodic leanings they have had since 2006, containing more prominent elements of death metal. Behind Silence & Solitude was also the band's only release featuring the original members Chris Bartlett and Dan Egan, and All That Remains' second album This Darkened Heart was released in March of 2004. Produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, the recording was widely considered to boast stronger production compared to its predecessor, and three singles – "This Darkened Heart," "Tattered on My Sleeve," and "The Deepest Gray" – were released from the album, with accompanying music videos created for all three.

But it was the musicians' third album The Fall of Ideals, released on July 11 of 2006, that truly ensured All That Remains' legacy. Also released through Prosthetic Records, the album is considered to be the band's breakthrough release, as it entered the Billboard 200 chart at number 75, selling almost 13,000 copies in its first week. "This Calling" was released as the album's first single, and two The Fall of Ideals music videos were created, with one incorporating footage from the horror film Saw III, as it was the lead song from the film's soundtrack. In the same year of the album's release, given its extensive popularity, All That Remains was invited to be part of Ozzfest 2006, and their song "Six" was featured in Guitar Hero II as an unlockable song. In June of 2007, it was announced that The Fall of Ideals had surpassed 100,000 sales in the United States, and a music video for the album's third single "Not Alone" was filmed on the Fourth of July and released that September. Since then, All That Remains' other albums have included 2012's A War You Cannot Win and 2017's Madness, the latter of which boasted a cover of Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls,” that trended on VEVO and generated 21 million-plus total views and eight million Spotify streams in under a year’s time.

All That Remains plays their 15th-anniversary celebration of The Fall of Ideals on March 26 alongside special guests Miss May I, Varials, and Tallah, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert is $29.50-39.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.