Allie Colleen, August 20

Friday, August 20, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Praised by Music Mayhem Magazine for her “unique sound, authentic artistry, and undeniably catchy songs,” rising country-music sensation Allie Colleen plays a headlining concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on August 20, arriving a mere four months after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album Stones.

A Belmont University graduate from Owasso, Oklahoma, Allie Colleen, as the youngest daughter of country-music icon Garth Brooks, is no stranger to the music industry. A passion for singing and songwriting since a young age has garnered her a reputation of being a notable talent, with her impeccably strong voice offering hints of timeless tradition that fall between classic country and the emerging country sound. One of her original songs, "Close Enough," gained roughly 715,000 views on YouTube, and Colleen’s debut single “Work In Progress” was lauded for defining the life that’s shaped her with personal lyrics and transparency in both the vocals and delivery.

“Ain’t the Only Hell (My Momma Raised),” meanwhile, became a top-40 hit for the nascent artist, and her debut album Stones, released on April 2 of this year, boasts 11 tracks and was described by Lyric magazine as "an album bound to delight and entertain all lovers of '90s country, strong female role models, and just damn good times." As Colleen told American Songwriter, "I’ve seen in a lot of artist’s careers, they’re still seeing that very first song from their very first album – you have to really love a song a lot to sing it for 20 years. So we’re very selective, in that we wanted to really care about it. So every single song on this album ended up being something that just moves me. And that I latched onto, hoping that in turn, the listeners feel the same way.”

Allie Colleen plays her East Moline engagement with an opening set by Monica Austin, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12, and more information on the evening in available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.