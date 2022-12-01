01 Dec 2022

“An Ambrosian Christmas Concert,” December 10

By Reader Staff

“An Ambrosian Christmas Concert" at St. Ambrose University -- December 10.

Saturday, December 10, 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

A beloved holiday tradition featuring a wide variety of musical performances will be held in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center in the annual seasonal presentation An Ambrosian Christmas Concert, an afternoon event boasting the talented SAU chamber singers, jazz band, STAMVOJA, symphonic band, university chorale, and student soloists.

This year’s presentation brings together more than 100 student musicians who were selected to perform by special audition and invitation. Guests can expect to hear a variety of musical selections from the soloists and ensembles, ranging from traditional holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?," and "Silent Night," as well as more modern selections including "White Winter Hymnal," a festive tune made famous by Pentatonix and sung by a treble vocal quartet, as well as "Gaudete," a contemporary arrangement that includes steel percussion simulating a House Dance style. The concert concludes with a popular audience sing-along, and as stated by Nathan Windt, Director of Choral Activities and Music Department Chair at SAU, "This concert is sure to put you in the holiday spirit - purchase your tickets today and join our community in celebrating an Ambrosian Christmas!"

The SAU Chamber Singers is a select, mixed-voice chamber choir of 15 to 20 vocalists that performs literature for the chamber choir, particularly music of the Renaissance, Early Baroque, and 19th-century vocal chamber music. St. Ambrose's jazz ensemble specializes in presenting jazz from all eras in addition to Latin, funk, fusion, blues, and rock, with STAMVOJA an ensemble of students who perform a wide range of music, including Jazz and contemporary a cappella music, often in original arrangements. The university's symphonic band, meanwhile, performs the finest music available for the bond medium representing a variety of styles, genres, and time periods, while the St. Ambrose chorale an assemblage of students and community singers studying and performing significant choral literature of all periods and styles, including an emphasis on fascinating new works by living composers.

An Ambrosian Christmas Concert will be presented on December 10, admission to the 3 p.m. holiday concert is $5-16 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)333-6251 and visiting SAU.edu/music.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 