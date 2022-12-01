“An Ambrosian Christmas Concert,” December 10

Saturday, December 10, 3 p.m.

St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, 2101 North Gaines Street, Davenport IA

A beloved holiday tradition featuring a wide variety of musical performances will be held in St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center in the annual seasonal presentation An Ambrosian Christmas Concert, an afternoon event boasting the talented SAU chamber singers, jazz band, STAMVOJA, symphonic band, university chorale, and student soloists.

This year’s presentation brings together more than 100 student musicians who were selected to perform by special audition and invitation. Guests can expect to hear a variety of musical selections from the soloists and ensembles, ranging from traditional holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?," and "Silent Night," as well as more modern selections including "White Winter Hymnal," a festive tune made famous by Pentatonix and sung by a treble vocal quartet, as well as "Gaudete," a contemporary arrangement that includes steel percussion simulating a House Dance style. The concert concludes with a popular audience sing-along, and as stated by Nathan Windt, Director of Choral Activities and Music Department Chair at SAU, "This concert is sure to put you in the holiday spirit - purchase your tickets today and join our community in celebrating an Ambrosian Christmas!"

The SAU Chamber Singers is a select, mixed-voice chamber choir of 15 to 20 vocalists that performs literature for the chamber choir, particularly music of the Renaissance, Early Baroque, and 19th-century vocal chamber music. St. Ambrose's jazz ensemble specializes in presenting jazz from all eras in addition to Latin, funk, fusion, blues, and rock, with STAMVOJA an ensemble of students who perform a wide range of music, including Jazz and contemporary a cappella music, often in original arrangements. The university's symphonic band, meanwhile, performs the finest music available for the bond medium representing a variety of styles, genres, and time periods, while the St. Ambrose chorale an assemblage of students and community singers studying and performing significant choral literature of all periods and styles, including an emphasis on fascinating new works by living composers.

An Ambrosian Christmas Concert will be presented on December 10, admission to the 3 p.m. holiday concert is $5-16 with students admitted free, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)333-6251 and visiting SAU.edu/music.