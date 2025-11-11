“The American Ride: Toby Keith Tribute,” November 22

Saturday, November 22, 7:30 p.m.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

Winner of the Josie Awards” “Tribute Artist of the Year” for 2024, country artist Mike Sugg brings his touring sensation The American Ride: Toby Keith Tribute to Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse on November 22, his show delivering good-time, patriotic, party music from the late artist's first hit "Should've Been a Cowboy” to "Don't Let the Old Man In" and everything in between.

A country-music singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and businessman, Keith released his chart-topping debut single "Should've Been a Cowboy" in 1993. During the 1990s, the artist released his first four studio albums, each of which earned gold or higher certification. Keith's breakthrough single, "How Do You Like Me Now?!", was the title track to his 1999 album of the same title. The single was the number-one country song of 2000, and Keith's next three albums were certified quadruple platinum, each recording also producing three number-one singles. In 2005, Keith founded the label Show Dog Nashville, which later became Show Dog-Universal Music. Keith also made his acting debut in 2006, starring in the film Broken Bridges. Additionally, he co-starred with comedian Rodney Carrington in the 2008 film Beer for My Horses, inspired by his song of the same title.

Over the course of his career, Keith released 19 studio albums, two Christmas albums, and eight compilation albums, totaling worldwide sales of over 40 million. He charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 20 number one hits and 22 additional top 10 hits. His longest-lasting number-one hits are "Beer for My Horses" (a 2003 duet with Willie Nelson) and "As Good as I Once Was" (2005). In addition to being nominated for seven Grammy Awards, Keith was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump in a closed ceremony alongside Ricky Skaggs on January 13, 2021. Although Keith passed away from stomach cancer on February 5, 2024, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame that same year, having been elected just hours after his death.

Mike Suggs' The American Ride: Toby Keith Tribute lands in Mt. Carroll on November 22, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $35-40, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.