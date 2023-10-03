Amy Grant, October 13

Friday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A multiple Grammy Award winner who is also a Kennedy Center Honors recipient and a vocalist with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, pop, gospel and contemporary-Christian musician Amy Grant brings her national tour to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 13, her accomplishments including having 17 chart-toppers on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other artist in history.

Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put contemporary Christian music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit number one on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. During her breakout in the late 1970s, Grant’s iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds, and over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six number-one hits, 10 top-40 pop singles, 17 top-40 Adult Contemporary tracks, and multiple contemporary-Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime time series Three Wishes in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant’s first book Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far was published, and she continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.

In April of 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit “Baby Baby” with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation and fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. Growing her wildly popular Christmas brand, Grant then released “Tennessee Christmas” in October of 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly 20 years. She looks forward to national arena symphony Christmas tours each November and December with longtime friend and collaborator Michael W. Smith, as well as an annual Christmas residency at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with her country-superstar husband Vince Gill.

Amy Grant brings her national tour to Davenport on October 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $52-78, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.