“Andrzej Kozlowski & Friends,” June 22

Sunday, June 22, 5:30 p.m.

Sound Conservatory, 504 17th Street, Moline IL

Featuring a stirring blend of original compositions and timeless works by great composers, the June 22 concert event Andrzej Kozlowski & Friends will deliver warmth, reflection, and inspiration as the venue bids a heartfelt farewell to pianist Kozlowski in his final performance as owner/director of Moline's Sound Conservatory. With the artist surrounded by close musical companions Nathan Windt, Joan Temmerman, Alex Gilson, and Rob Miller, Kozlowski invites audiences into an intimate setting to share a deeply personal musical journey.

As stated at AndrzejKozłowski.com, the artist "was born in Gdynia, Poland, a country with a deep and rich musical tradition, particularly in the works of composers such as Fryderyk Chopin, Karol Szymanowski, and Ignacy Jan Paderewski. In 1992, he and his family emigrated to the United States, where he would later cultivate his passion for music and the piano.

"Kozłowski’s first encounter with the instrument came at the age of 11, when, inspired by the legacy of the Chopin Nocturnes, he boldly declared to his father that he would become “the next Paderewski.” His innate musical abilities soon became evident when his father observed his remarkable facility with the piano, his ability to learn music rapidly, and his intuitive grasp of the instrument’s polyphonic nature. This early realization set him on a dedicated path to mastering the piano.

"However, despite his talent and deep connection to music, Kozłowski made the life-altering decision to walk away from it completely. For seven years, he did not touch the piano at all, distancing himself from the world of music. What had once been a source of inspiration and self-expression became something he left behind. It wasn’t until 11 years had passed that he returned to music professionally, rekindling the passion that had once defined his artistic identity.

"Since his return, Andrzej Kozłowski has devoted himself to the music of Fryderyk Chopin, embracing the emotional depth, technical brilliance, and poetic expressiveness of the composer’s works. His interpretations are often described as deeply sentimental and infused with a spontaneous energy that reflects his own life experiences. His years away from the piano have shaped his approach, adding layers of introspection and storytelling to his performances. He approaches Chopin’s music not merely as a performer but as a narrator of his own journey, bringing a unique, cinematic, and programmatic quality to his playing."

The Andrzej Kozlowski & Friends concert will take place on June 22, admission to the 5:30 p.m. event is $8-18, and more information and tickets are available by visiting SoundConservatory.com.