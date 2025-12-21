Anthony Gomes, January 9

Friday, January 9, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Music Taster's Choice labeling the musician “one of the top 10 guitarists in the world,” the acclaimed blues rocker Anthony Gomes returns to Davenport's Redstone Room on January 9 in support of his 2025 album Praise the Loud, the acclaimed recording that Blues Rock Review called "an electrifying experience delivered with copious amounts of energy, virtuosity, feel, and swagger."

Born in Toronto in 1970, Gomes began playing guitar in his early teens and moved to Chicago in the late 1990s with hopes of establishing himself as a musician. After honing his craft on the Windy City club circuit, he moved to Nashville and made his recording debut in 1998 on the Urban Electric label with Blues in Technicolor, following it with Sweet Stringin' Soul in 2000. Two years later, he switched to the 33rd Street Records label for Unity, and his winning the BluesWax Artist of the Year Award elevated Gomes to the top of the blues-rock field, leading to additional BluesWax nominations that he landed several years in a row.

His fourth album, 2006's Music Is the Medicine, was Gomes' first to make the Billboard roster, peaking at number four on the Top Blues Albums chart. During his supporting tour of the release, Gomes' February 27, 2007 show at the Triple Door in Seattle was recorded and subsequently released in 2008 as Anthony Gomes Live. The first of his albums to document the exhilaration of his on-stage performances, Live became Gomes' greatest commercial success at the time, reaching number one on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart, while 2015's Electric Field Holler topped both Roots Music Report's Blues Rock Chart and ReverbNation's Global Blues chart.

Gomes has also headlined concerts in 17 countries, sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Heart, and Alice Cooper, and in its review of Gomes' 2018 album Peace, Love, & Loud Guitars, Rock & Blues Muse extolled that its artist “continues to draw from a bottomless well of creativity, and we are all fortunate to sip from his cup.” 2022’s High Voltage Blues vaulted to number one on the iTunes Top Blues Albums Chart, number one on Amazon Music’s New Release Blues Chart, and debuted atop the Billboard Blues chart. It remained on that chart for 58 consecutive weeks, landing on "Billboard’s Top 15 Blues Albums of the Year" for both 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Total Guitar listed Gomes as "One of the 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists of All Time" in 2024. Guitar World readers voted him one of “The 30 Best Blues Guitarists in the World Today” in 2019, and the publication noted, “Gomes is another power player who is at his best when his gear is in the scorched earth between blues and rock.” And reflecting on his most recent release, Gomes said, “On Praise the Loud, we pushed our musical boundaries in every direction. We wanted it to rock harder than anything we’ve done before, but at the same time, we wanted it to have a deeper, more soulful blues feel. When people ask me what I sound like, I say, ‘If B.B. King was in AC/DC, that’s what it would be’. That’s Praise The Loud in a nutshell.”

Anthony Gomes plays the Redstone Room on January 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $28-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.