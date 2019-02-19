Anthony Gomes, March 2

Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Described by Music Taster's Choice as “one of the top 10 guitarists in the world,” the acclaimed blues rocker Anthony Gomes plays Davenport's Redstone Room on March 2 in support of his 2018 release Peace, Love, & Loud Guitars, demonstrating the talents that led BluesWax to name him its 2003 Artist of the Year and inspired music legend B.B. King to ask, “Where did that voice come from?”

Born in 1970 in Toronto, Canada, Gomes began playing guitar in his early teens and moved to Chicago in the late '90s with hopes of establishing himself as a musician. After honing his craft on the Windy City club circuit, he moved to Nashville and made his recording debut in 1998 on the Urban Electric label with Blues in Technicolor, following it with Sweet Stringin' Soul in 2000. In 2002, he switched to the 33rd Street Records label for Unity, and his winning the BluesWax Artist of the Year award elevated Gomes to the top of the blues-rock field, leading to additional BluesWax nominations that he landed several years in a row.

His fourth album, 2006's Music Is the Medicine, was Gomes' first to chart, peaking at number four on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart. During his supporting tour of the release, Gomes' February 27, 2007 show at the Triple Door in Seattle was recorded and subsequently released in 2008 as Anthony Gomes Live. The first of his albums to document the exhilaration of his on-stage performances, Live was Gomes' greatest commercial success to date, reaching number one on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart, while 2015's Electric Field Holler topped both Roots Music Report's Blues Rock Chart and ReverbNation's Global Blues Chat. Gomes has also headlined concerts in 17 countries, sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Heart, and Alice Cooper, and in its review of Gomes' latest album Peace, Love, & Loud Guitars, RockAndBluesMuse.com said that its artist “continues to draw from a bottomless well of creativity, and we are all fortunate to sip from his cup.”

Anthony Gomes plays the Redstone Room on March 2 with an opening set by the Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 or visiting RiverMusicExperience.org.