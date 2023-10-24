Anthony Gomes, November 3

Friday, November 3, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With Music Taster's Choice labeling the musician “one of the top 10 guitarists in the world,” the acclaimed blues rocker Anthony Gomes plays Davenport's Redstone Room on November 3 in support of his most recent release High Voltage Blues, a recording that stayed on the Billboard Blues Chart for a staggering 22 consecutive weeks, and that inspired Blues Rock Review to rave, "Whether you’re a long-time Gomes fan or you’re just discovering him, there’s plenty to dig into," adding that "the overall production might be the best of any Gomes album to date."

Born in Toronto in 1970, Gomes began playing guitar in his early teens and moved to Chicago in the late 1990s with hopes of establishing himself as a musician. After honing his craft on the Windy City club circuit, he moved to Nashville and made his recording debut in 1998 on the Urban Electric label with Blues in Technicolor, following it with Sweet Stringin' Soul in 2000. Two years later, he switched to the 33rd Street Records label for Unity, and his winning the BluesWax Artist of the Year Award elevated Gomes to the top of the blues-rock field, leading to additional BluesWax nominations that he landed several years in a row.

His fourth album, 2006's Music Is the Medicine, was Gomes' first to make the Billboard roster, peaking at number four on the Top Blues Albums chart. During his supporting tour of the release, Gomes' February 27, 2007 show at the Triple Door in Seattle was recorded and subsequently released in 2008 as Anthony Gomes Live. The first of his albums to document the exhilaration of his on-stage performances, Live became Gomes' greatest commercial success at the time, reaching number one on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart, while 2015's Electric Field Holler topped both Roots Music Report's Blues Rock Chart and ReverbNation's Global Blues chart.

Gomes has also headlined concerts in 17 countries, sharing stages with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Heart, and Alice Cooper, and in its review of Gomes' 2018 album Peace, Love, & Loud Guitars, Rock & Blues Muse extolled that its artist “continues to draw from a bottomless well of creativity, and we are all fortunate to sip from his cup.” Prior to last year's High Voltage Blues, which was named a Top Album of the Year by both Blues Rock Review and Rock & Blues Muse, Gomes' Containment Blues became the artist's seventh consecutive album to crack Billboard's top 10 and his second to hit the number-one spot, with Blues Music Magazine raving about its creator's "authentic voice and the formidable guitar chops place him in the forefront of modern blues.”

Anthony Gomes plays the Redstone Room on November 3, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.