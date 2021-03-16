Arch Allies, March 26 and 27

Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Massive radio hits of the 1980s will enjoy a thrilling pair of live performances on March 26 and 27 when Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center hosts two nights with Arch Allies, the touring sensations who deliver stage celebrations boasting the music of Bon Jovi, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Def Leppard, and Queen.

A five-man tribute act dedicated to making classic rock sing-alongs with dynamic vocals, huge guitars, dashing keyboards, and powerful drums, Arch Allies has toured the continent from Florida to Washington and from Mexico to Canada, headlining performances for everything from event entertainment to fairs and festivals to casinos around the country. A quintet of the most popular groups from the 1980s serves as their inspiration, and fans are likely to hear some of the most familiar and beloved pop and rock songs of the 20th century when Arch Allies pays homage to Bon Jovi (“Livin' on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive”), Journey (“Don't Stop Believin',” “Any Way You Want It”), Styx (“Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto”), REO Speedwagon (“Can't Fight This Feeling,” “Take It on the Run”), Def Leppard (“Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Love Bites”) and Queen (“We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions”).

Five longtime friends and touring musicians compose the Arch Allies ensemble. Eli Pete was born into a musical family in southern Louisiana, and with his national touring experience dating back to 2006, he has played over 1,000 concerts worldwide, even traveling to the Middle East to entertain members of the U.S. Air Force. John Gensmer is a Minnesota native with an eclectic background in music and drumming, and boasts worldwide touring experience supporting album releases through metal, covers, and originals. Greyson Serie grew up in Cambridge, Minnesota, and began his singing career at the age of 16, going on to perform with many bands including Unleashed!, Hollywood Blvd, Raizin Kain, and Legacy of the Loud. Kevin Patrick Todd, known by his stage moniker “The Disaster Master,” is a veteran in the rock-and-roll world who joined his first band at age 11 and has spent the last 30-plus years as one of the top guitarists in Minnesota's Metro area. And Rich Torkington grew up in Philadelphia and began playing the piano at age nine, with his wide-ranging musical interests ranging from classical to country to jazz to progressive rock – plus, of course, hit songs of the 1980s.

Arch Allies' Event Center concerts on March 26 and 27 start at 8 p.m., admission is $25-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 or visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.