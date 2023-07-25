Arts Fishing Club, August 10

Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Composed of musicians Christopher Kessenich, Peter Eddins, Jimi Greene, Brian Kempson, and Matthew Siffert, and named one of NPR's 10 "Nashville Bands to Add to Your Playlist," Arts Fishing Club headlines an August 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, currently touring in support of their critically acclaimed album debut Rothko Sky.

With their sound having been described as a mixture of the Kings of Leon and The Grateful Dead, Arts Fishing Club's songs are rooted in lyricism and spread a gamut of rock, folk, and indie music. Over the years, the musicians have shared stages with the likes of Lovely the Band, Max, Nappy Roots, The Eli Young Band, and Hanson, and have enjoyed showcases at notable festivals including Mile of Music and Summerfest. According to the band's online bio, "The name ‘Arts Fishing Club’ is an homage to lead singer Christopher Kessenich’s grandfathers (Colonel Arthur Kessenich & Arthur Schmidt). The name serves as a reminder to approach music in the way they taught us to fish: go out every day with the sincerest intention for success, casting out again and again despite the inevitable empty-handed reels. A successful day of fishing is not determined by what you end up with at the end of the day but rather the beauty of the action itself along with the presence of the moment in nature. Fishing, music, and life are about the adventure they take us on and the people we get to share it with."

Raving about the band's debut album that dropped mere weeks ago, The Indy Review wrote, "Rothko Sky is a thoughtful, creative, and often autobiographical deep dive into the complex arc of a passionate, confusing, and heartache-inducing romance. The Nashville-based indie rock outfit, most commonly compared to bands such as Mt. Joy, Caamp, and Wilderado, is pulling out all the stops to solidify their signature sound woven with deep cross-genre influence.” US Rocker Music, meanwhile, stated, “Rothko Sky (a reference to abstract artist Mark Rothko) for the firs times captures Arts Fishing Club's irresistibly energized live shows on record, with every listener feeling like part of the performance and the band's seasoned musicianship strictly serving the songs. Restrained yet vivacious arrangements frame from the nuanced grain of Kessenich's vocals, his storytelling embroidered with taut guitars, tastefully propulsive beats, and acoustic instruments flickering in and out of focus.”

Arts Fishing Club headlines their Davenport engagement on August 10, admission to the August 10 concert is $15, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.