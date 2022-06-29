As I Lay Dying, July 5

Tuesday, July 5, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Although currently touring without two of its longtime members – bassist vocalist Josh Gilbert, who left the group in May, and drummer Jordan Mancino, who departed in early June – the Grammy-nominated metalcore musicians of As I Lay Dying will surely show no signs of slowing down during their July 5 set at East Moline venue the Rust Belt, touring the nation now in support of the band's most recent album Shaped by Fire.

Founded in San Diego by guitarist/vocalist Tim Lambesis in 2000, As I Lay Dying's first full lineup (including Lambesis' Point of Recognition bandmate Mancino) was completed in 2001, the year the rockers released their debut recording Beneath the Encasing of Ashes. Two years later, the band's second studio album Frail Words Collapse was released and went on to peak at number 30 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart and number 41 on the Top Heatseekers chart. The recording earned numerous critical raves, with Sherwin Frias of Jesus Freak Hideout writing that the album is "executed so well (and with such precision) that nary a song misses its target," and the work was followed in 2005 by Shadows Are Security, which debuted at number one on Billboard's Independent Albums chart and was As I Lay Dying's first release to enter the Billboard 200.

Released in 2007, the group's fourth studio album An Ocean Between Us peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200, and number one on the Top Rock chart, and later that year, As I Lay Dying won the "Ultimate Metal God" award from MTV2 during the inaugural All That Rocks special. In 2008, the rockers were nominated for a 2008 Grammy Award for the song "Nothing Left," while their fifth studio album The Powerless Rise was released in May of 2010, followed by the musicians' last studio album before their years-long hiatus: 2012's Awakened. On June 8, 2018, the band released the song "My Own Grave," their first recording in six years, and followed it by debuting their seventh studio album Shaped by Fire in September of 2019. Beyond their recordings, As I Lay Dying has performed at events such as Wacken Open Air, With Full Force, Soundwave Festival, Warped Tour, Bloodstock Open Air, and Taste of Chaos, and the rockers are even recipients of a Hollywood Film Fest Award, earned when their filmed version of "The Sound of Truth" won the citation for Best Music Video.

As I Lay Dying plays their East Moline engagement on July 5 with sets by Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, and Brand of Sacrifice, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $29.50-39.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.