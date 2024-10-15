Atmosphere, October 27

Sunday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Composed of rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and DJ/producer Ant (Anthony Davis), the venerated, Minneapolis-based duo of Atmosphere brings their latest tour to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on October 27, the continually popular outfit having released 13 studio albums and 10 extended plays since their professional start 28 years ago.

At stated at the musicians' Web site AtmosphereSucks.com, "In their 25-plus years as a duo, Atmosphere’s rapper Slug and producer Ant have built a legacy that is embedded in the fabric of underground hip-hop. Rising in the ranks of Minneapolis, their debut album, Overcast! was released in 1997. Presented as a flurry of vignettes, and paired with an unending touring schedule, the album was a springboard from which the group was able to become a fixture in the Midwest music scene. It wasn’t long before their songwriting evolved from telling inventive third-person tales to delivering introspective first-person eviscerations, and by the early 2000s Slug would jokingly birth the phrase “emo rap” in an interview before publications began running with the genre tag to describe them and others.

"In the decades since their debut, Atmosphere has maintained a course of rigorous output, releasing over two dozen studio albums, EPs, and collaborative side projects in as many years. The venerated duo have built a legacy out of bringing honesty, humility and vulnerability to the forefront of their music. Slug has proven masterful at storytelling and writing compelling narratives, leaving a trail of his own influence while paying homage to the rappers and songwriters that helped shape him. Meanwhile, Ant has skillfully molded the soundtracks with inspiration from soul, funk, rock, reggae, and the wizardry of hip-hop’s pioneering DJs and producers, creating his own trademark sounds and providing the pulse for songs about life, love, stress, and setbacks. At its essence, Atmosphere has been a musical shepherd, guiding generations of listeners through this thing called life.

"Their newest album, 2023’s So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, captures perhaps some of Atmosphere’s most personal work to date. The odyssey opens with a gentler approach than recent works, with the lead-off track 'Okay' seemingly focused on comforting and reassuring the listener. As Slug raps over one of the most twinkling productions Ant has ever released, the song lays the groundwork for an album-length exercise in fumbling consciousness. Yet as gently as the album begins, there’s an unmistakable sense of unease from the outset that continues to evolve throughout the project, as Slug and Ant weave the listener through indistinct themes of insomnia and woe."

Atmosphere brings their national "The Traveling Forever Tour" to Davenport on October 27 alongside special guests NOFUN! and Reverie, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35-45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.