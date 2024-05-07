Attila and Born of Osiris, May 23

Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

On May 23, a pair of wildly popular metalcore acts will simultaneously land on the stage of Davenport's Capitol Theatre when the venue presents a night with Attila and Band of Osiris, the former in support of their ninth studio album Closure, and the latter in support of their sixth recording Angel or Alien.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Attila's popularity on the scene is due in part to creating their own ironically named subgenre called 'Party Death Metal.' Rather than take themselves seriously – as nearly every other practitioner of the hardcore punk-meets-extreme metal prowess called death metal is wont to do – Attila take a lighthearted, laid-back, party-animal approach, writing utterly ridiculous lyrics to accompany their fast and furious thrashing. Emerging in 2007, the band hit their stride in 2013 with the Joey Sturgis-produced About That Life, which topped the Billboard Hard Rock and Independent Albums charts. They continued to push buttons and win over fans on subsequent outings like Chaos (2016) and Villain (2019).

"Attila formed while in high school in their hometown of Atlanta in 2005, around the core of founders Chris 'Fronz' Fronzak (vocals) and Sean Heenan (drums). The band played parties and festivals in and around Atlanta. Their first long-player, 2007's Fallacy on Statik Factory Records, was an underground favorite upon its release, as was their sophomore effort, 2008's aptly named Soundtrack to a Party. Successful tours alongside contemporaries like Arsonists Get All the Girls, See You Next Tuesday, Chelsea Grin, American Me, and We Are the End helped to further establish the group in the metal community. The band's personnel changed considerably during its formative years and finally stabilized in 2008 with Heenan and Fronz, bassist Paul Ollinger, and guitarists Nate Salameh and Chris Linck. Artery Recordings was formed by the partnership between Artery Management and Razor & Tie, which had heard about Attila via Chelsea Grin. Label boss Mike Milford saw them perform on the Grand Slam tour in 2009 and signed them. Rage, their debut recording for Artery, appeared in 2010. Produced by Joey Sturgis, Outlawed arrived in 2011, followed in 2013 by About That Life, the latter of which made a considerable splash both critically and commercially. The band's like-minded sixth studio long-player, the Sturgis-produced Guilty Pleasure, arrived the following year, and in 2016 they made the move to the Markus Staiger- and Shawn Keith-founded SharpTone Records and released Chaos. Heenan left the fold the following year, making room for new drummer Bryan McClure, who made his studio debut on the group's eighth full-length outing, 2019's Villain."

The Chicago-based progressive metal outfit Born of Osiris, as described at AllMusic.com, "are known as one of the first deathcore acts from the 2000s to leave that genre behind in favor of a brutal yet alluring meld of technical death metal and metalcore filled with flashy twin-guitar leads and near-psychedelic keyboard adventures that owe as much to Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as they do Helloween and Meshuggah. Though they began as a typical deathcore band with 2007's The New Reign EP, by 2009's Higher Place, they'd all but abandoned that sound to focus on a more technically advanced, melodically astute, and brutally forceful approach. Its appeal garnered an ever-growing cadre of admirers.

"They have placed four albums in the upper half of the U.S. album chart, including 2013's Tomorrow We Die Alive, which peaked at number 27. Subsequent titles like 2015's Soul Sphere went to number two on the hard rock charts. 2017's The Eternal Reign was a progressive, track-by-track re-recording of 2007's The New Reign; it met with both high praise and withering criticism. 2019's The Simulation was 28-minute EP that was reportedly the first of a two-part album, but it never materialized. An entirely different outing titled Angel or Alien appeared in July 2021."

Attila and Band of Osiris plays their Davenport engagement on May 23 with additional sets by Traitors, Extortionist, and Not Enough Space, admission to the 5:30 p.m. concert event is $30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.