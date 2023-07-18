Austin Snell and Tyler Farr, July 31

Monday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Prior to the official opening of the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair, a gifted and acclaimed pair of county artists will headline a special pre-fair concert at Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on July 31, with the site hosting the talents of Austin Snell, whose debut release "Excuse The Mess" amassed more than one million streams in its first week, and Tyler Farr, whose "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" landed the top spot on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Fusing hard-rocking sonic aggression with the deep-feeling confessions of a country troubadour, River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville’s Austin Snell is a Georgia native and Air Force vet who grew up on a steady diet of Nickelback, Three Doors Down, Creed, and Alan Jackson. Arriving in Nashville in 2022, Snell quickly started work on making “grunge country” a household term. With distorted, dark-energy guitars, thundering drums, and a wounded vocal at the end of its emotional rope, his debut single “Excuse the Mess” racked up more than 10 million streams and landed elite playlist placements across Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more music outlets.

The rising star now counts 36 million total streams and over 250,000 active users on TikTok to his credit, plus a rare SiriusXM Highway Find accolade. Snell is also the second artist ever chosen for SiriusXM’s Artist Accelerator program, and with a growing touring footprint that has put him on the road with country’s brightest stars, he’s set to drop additional hard-core country rockers throughout 2023, among them “Pray All the Way Home," which the nascent artist co-wrote alongside Andrew Baylis, Michael Whitworth, and Cam Walker.

A native of Garden City, Missouri, Tyler Farr earned a degree in voice from Missouri State University, and went on to co-write the songs "Hey Y'all" for Cole Swindell and "She's Just Like That" for Joe Nichols. In early 2012, Farr released his debut single "Hot Mess," which he co-wrote with Rhett Akins. Billy Dukes of Taste of Country gave the song four stars, and following the merger of his original label BNA Records, Farr moved to Columbia Nashville and released his second single "Hello Goodbye." His third, "Redneck Crazy," became Farr's first top-10 hit in 2013, and alongside the top-three hit "Whiskey in My Water," all four singles were included on the singer/songwriters debut album Redneck Crazy, which was released in September of 2013.

Farr's second album Suffer in Peace debuted in April of 2015, and its track "A Guy Walks Into a Bar" became the artist's first number-one single on Billboard Country Airplay. The album's second single, "Withdrawals" was released to country radio that June, and was quickly followed by "Better in Boots," an up-tempo tune that fans particularly enjoy hearing sung live. Since then, Farr has delivered another quartet of Billboard-charting singles in “Our Town,” “I Should Go to Church Sometime,” “Love by the Moon,” and “Only Truck in Town,” with that latter tune also the title of the artist's EP released in 2020.

Austin Snell and Tyler Farr perform their co-headlining pre-fair concert on July 31 at 7 p.m., admission is free with the purchase of an $85-100 Mississippi Valley Fair Fun Card, and more information is available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.com.