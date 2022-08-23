B2wins, September 1

Thursday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

Opening the 2022-23 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series with an eclectic showcase of their formidable talents, the sibling musicians of B2wins return to the University of Dubuque on September 1, with Walter and Wagner Caldas demonstrating their gifts on lead electric violin and ukulele, and joined by additional musicians playing piano and drum.

Last seen at the university in their yuletide performance of Home Together for the Holidays, B2wins (pronounced "B-Twins") have become a favorite with Heritage Center audiences after several additional live performances on campus over the past few years. The duo shares their prowess on electric violin and ukulele with vocals as B2wins play from a variety of genres, integrating humor and lively audience participation. The twins, who grew up in the violent slums of Brazil, broke the mold of society by using music as a movement to bring about positive change. They defeated violence, poverty, depression, and Wagner's cancer diagnosis, and are now on a mission, as they state, “to make the world smile again,” believing that music is what can bring people together in the toughest times.

In their exploration of pop music and top-40 elements, B2wins have been compared to Santana, Coldplay, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and released their debut EP 2wins 4you in 2014. As the musicians state on their Brazilian2wins.com Web site: “When an artist is performing on stage, there is an assumed responsibility to deliver. This is a responsibility we take seriously and respond with resounding passion. We set out to shatter convention in our live shows, to break the stereotype of a typical ‘band.’ To simply walk on stage and play music is a shortcoming. Our desire is to make you experience the full spectrum of emotions. For that one hour we are together, you become lost in the moment, forgetting all your worries. We are daring, creative and go out of our way to blow your mind every performance.”

B2wins will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall in the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 1, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $21-35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)589-3432 and visiting Dbq.edu/HeritageCenter.