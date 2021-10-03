Ginuwine, October 16

Saturday, October 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A modern legend in the realms of R&B and hip-hop soul, Ginuwine – performing locally as a headliner on the Back It Up Tour – plays an October 16 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the multi-platinum-selling, chart-topping artist revered for albums including The Life and The Senior, as well as Billboard's smash R&B singles “Pony,” “Differences,” and “So Anxious.”

Born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin in 1970, the Washington D.C. native began his career as a member of Swing Mob, the record label based in Rochester, New York. It was with Swing Mob that he met rapper Missy Elliott and producer Timbaland, who would go on to be Ginuwine's main collaborators throughout the 1990s. The trio worked together on Ginuwine's 1996 debut album Ginuwine … The Bachelor, whose first single “Pony” showcased the singer/songwriter's smooth vocals, topped Billboard's R&B chart, and hit the number-six spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Three similar sensations – “So Anxious,” “Same Ol' G,” and “None of Ur Business” – arrived with the 1999 release of the artist's second album 100% Ginuwine, and another Ginuwine song topped the charts in 2001 when Differences” was released via the musician's platinum-selling third studio album The Life.

Scoring his first chart-topping album on Billboard's R&B chart, The Senior was released in 2003, producing a gold-certified single with “In Those Jeans.” Since then, Ginuwine has recorded four additional studios albums ranging from 2005's Back II da Basics to 2011's A Ginuwine Christmas, and is currently at work on Same Ol' G … The Bachelor with executive producers Missy Elliott and Timbaland. Over the years, the artist has also branched out with film and television roles, appearing in such movies as Juwanna Mann and Honey and TV series including Martial Law and, playing a cousin to Retta's Donna Meagle, Parks & Recreation. He was also Grammy nominated for Best R&B Album as a contributor to TGT's Three Kings, and was thrice nominated for American Music Awards for Favorite Male R&B Artist.

Ginuwine performs on October 16 alongside his fellow Back It Up Tour artists: Juvenile (the multi-platinum-selling 400 Degreez), Chingy (top-10 smashes Jackpot and Hoodstar), and Iowa musician Random Tanner. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $39-59, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.