Bad Medicine, February 14

Saturday, February 14, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

An evening of classic '80s rock is promised at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on February 14 when the venue treats fans to a night with Bad Medicine, the exhilarating touring musicians who will deliver a first act of Bon Jovi hits and a second act of "Non Jovi" smashes, featuring favorites by the hard-rocking likes of Poison, Van Halen, and Guns N' Roses.

Bad Medicine was formed and led by lifelong Bon Jovi fan, Joe Frasca, back in 2001. Through the years, the talented collection of musicians, with more than 100 combined years of on-stage experience, has proven time and time again that Bad Medicine is truly the “next best thing." In recent years, Bad Medicine has added several “non-Jovi” hits from the same genre, for those longer sets and situations that require a more diverse performance. However, Bad Medicine remains the favorite choice for Bon Jovi, and is still true to giving tribute to one of the most iconic and successful bands in history. The band has a resume that includes high profile performances both nationally and internationally private, public, and corporate alike. Bad Medicine has opened for several national acts, including Eddie Money, Great White, Lita Ford, Bret Michaels (on numerous occasions), Foghat, Blue Oyster Cult, George Thorogood, Rick Springfield, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, and more. If you want to see an accurate reproduction of the Bon Jovi sound, look, feel, and energy, it’s safe to say some Bad Medicine is what you need.

Bon Jovi itself formed in 1983 in Sayreville, New Jersey, and currently consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald. In 1984, Bon Jovi released their self-titled debut album and their single "Runaway" managed to crack the Billboard's top 40. In 1986, the band achieved widespread success and global recognition with their third album Slippery When Wet, which sold more than 20 million copies and included three top-10 singles, two of which ("You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer") made it to number one. Their fourth album, 1988's New Jersey, was also extremely successful, selling more than 10 million copies and featuring five top-10 singles, with another two ("Bad Medicine" and "I'll Be There for You") topping the charts.

To date, Bon Jovi has released 16 studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums. They have sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling American rock bands, and performed more than 3,000 concerts in more than 50 countries for in excess of 34 million fans. Bon Jovi was inducted into the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Bon Jovi also received the Award of Merit at the American Music Awards in 2004, and Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bad Medicine brings their tour to Maquoketa on February 14, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.