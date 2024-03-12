Bad Medicine, March 23

Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

An evening of classic '80s rock is promised at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on March 23 when the venue treats fans to a night with Bad Medicine, the exhilarating touring musicians who will deliver a first act of Bon Jovi hits and a second act of "Non Jovi" smashes, featuring favorites by the hard-rocking likes of Poison, Van Halen, and Guns N' Roses.

Hailing from Chicago, the rock talents of Bad Medicine have spent the last seven years establishing themselves as one of the most sought-after tribute shows in the nation. The band boasts five top-tier musicians whose shared musical histories include collaborations with Thin Lizzy, Dio, Great White, and Brett Michaels, and their incredible musicianship and vocal talents blended together with Steve Sage's uncanny resemblance to Bon Jovi allow Bad Medicine to be hailed as the number one Bon Jovi Tribute show in the United States.

Bon Jovi itself formed in 1983 in Sayreville, New Jersey, and currently consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald. In 1984, Bon Jovi released their self-titled debut album and their single "Runaway" managed to crack the Billboard's top 40. In 1986, the band achieved widespread success and global recognition with their third album Slippery When Wet, which sold more than 20 million copies and included three top-10 singles, two of which ("You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer") made it to number one. Their fourth album, 1988's New Jersey, was also extremely successful, selling more than 10 million copies and featuring five top-10 singles, with another two ("Bad Medicine" and "I'll Be There for You") topping the charts.

To date, Bon Jovi has released 15 studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums. They have sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling American rock bands, and performed more than 2,700 concerts in more than 50 countries for in excess of 34 million fans. Bon Jovi was inducted into the U.K. Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and into the U.S. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Bon Jovi also received the Award of Merit at the American Music Awards in 2004, and Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bad Medicine brings their tour to Maquoketa on March 23, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $15-28, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.