Bailey Zimmerman, March 13

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Touring in support of his 2025 album Different Night Same Rodeo, a recording Country Central praised for the artist's "ability to sound authentic when singing about any of the themes he touches on," chart-topping country rocker Bailey Zimmer headlines a March 13 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, his latest also hailed by Entertainment Focus as "a confident, complex and rewarding album that cements Zimmerman's place as one of country's most interesting young voices."

Hailing from Louisville, Illinois, the multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter, as stated at BaileyZimmeman.com, "is one of country music’s brightest stars, known for his chart topping hits and authentic gritty sound. After first gaining traction by posting original songs to social media in 2020, Zimmerman rocketed into the spotlight with the viral success of 'Fall in Love,' which made him the fastest debut country artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in over a decade.

"In 2023, Zimmerman released his debut album Religiously: The Album, which arrived as not only the biggest streaming debut for a country album in history, but also the biggest all-genre streaming debut since 2021. The 'comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised' (the New York Times) album also features his fourth consecutive No. 1 single 'Where It Ends,' his 4x-Platinum, No. 1 debut single, 'Fall In Love,' and its 5x-Platinum follow-up, the six-week No. 1 mega-hit 'Rock and a Hard Place.' The album debuted at #3 on the Top Country Albums chart and #7 on the Billboard 200, instantly positioning him as one of the genre’s most impactful new voices.

"In 2024, Zimmerman continued to dominate the charts with singles 'Holy Smokes,' 'Holding On,' and 'New to Country,' all of which made a splash. August of 2025 saw the release of Zimmerman’s sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo, which features superstar collaboration 'Backup Plan' featuring Luke Combs, as well as Top 10 and platinum single 'Holy Smokes,' in addition to 'New to Country,' 'Hell or High Water,' 'Holding On,' 'Comin’ in Cold,' and more.

"Zimmerman has earned multiple award nominations, including nods from the Billboard Music Awards, ACM Awards, People’s Choice Country Awards, and CMT Music Awards—cementing his status as one of country music’s fastest-rising stars. He has ignited television audiences across the country with show-stopping performances on Good Morning America, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, and the 2024 CMT Music Awards and more. Beyond the stage, Zimmerman has drawn widespread acclaim from top-tier media outlets including Forbes, Rolling Stone, Variety, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more."

Bailey Zimmerman brings his "Different Night Same Rodeo Tour" to Moline's amphitheater on March 13 alongside special guests Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.75-89.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.