23 Apr 2024

The Ball Bash with Big Boogie, May 4

By Reader Staff

The Ball Bash with Big Boogie at the Davenport RiverCenter -- May 4.

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.

Davenport RiverCenter, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Celebrating the 37th birthday of Davenport promoter Whitney Joyner, a.k.a. “Whitball,” as well as all Tauruses of the Quad Cities and surrounding areas, the hip-hop and rap party The Ball Bash will be held at Davenport's RiverCenter on May 4, the exhilarating event hosted by rap star Big Boogie of CMG.

As detailed at AllMusic.com, "Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie is carving out a career for himself with his own tough but anthemic Southern rap. Signed to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, Big Boogie issued several singles for the label, followed by a run of projects including 2020's Final Nightmare and 2021's Underrated. Definition of Big Dude appeared in 2023, with a multitude of singles arriving since, including 2024's 'Wop Wop.'

"Born in Louisiana but raised in Memphis, Big Boogie found solace in music as a youngster and used it to escape from the poverty that he'd grown up in. Using his personal experiences of street life, he started to release his own tracks, and he issued his debut mixtape, Definition of Pain, in 2017. The follow-up trilogy of Pain on Paper appeared that same year, with Boogie making a name for himself with his tough and edgy Southern rap. By 2018, he'd been invited to perform at Yo Gotti's annual birthday bash in Memphis and would eventually be taken under the rapper's wing, with Gotti signing Big Boogie to his Collective Music Group. Boogie released his label debut, Final Nightmare, in 2020, with the full-length Underrated arriving a year later. Collaborations with Moneybagg Yo and Gotti saw his profile explode, earning him massive streaming figures across platforms and social media. A deluxe edition of Underrated appeared in 2022, and Definition of Big Dude landed in 2023. Numerous singles and guest appearances followed, with 'Left Right' and 'Wop Wop' kicking off 2024."

The Ball Bash with Big Boogie will be held at the Davenport RiverCenter on May 4, admission to the 8 p.m. party is 45-72, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting RiverCtr.com.

