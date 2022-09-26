The Ballroom Thieves, October 12

Wednesday, October 12, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing in support of their latest album Clouds, a recording that No Depression deemed "a musical gut-punch," the indie-folk musicians of the Ballroom Thieves play Davenport's Raccoon Motel on October 12, the lauded duo's 2022 release inspiring the Boston Globe to praise its “lush, omnivorous ... tight harmonies and humane, anthemic songwriting," resulting in a "timeless and mature sound.”

Originally formed by guitarist Martin Earley and drummer Devin Mauch, the Boston-based Ballroom Thieves initially performed together at North Easton, Massachusetts' Stonehill College before Earley graduated and the pair took their act on the road. After a couple of years of duet performance, Earley and Mauch hired a session-musician cellist for the recording of their first EP, and were so inspired by the band's new sound that they decided to add the instrument full-time, recruiting Berklee College of Music student Calin Peters to join as the group's cello player.

In 2015, the new trio recorded and released A Wolf in the Doorway, which collected a dozen of the artists' compositions for what Indigits deemed “an authentic expedition into folk, intertwined with influences of gospel, a touch of melancholy, and some thoughtful harmonious sounds,” and Red Line Roots lauded the musicians' “unwavering passion and chemistry.” Meanwhile, Sound of Boston praised “the magical world the Ballroom Thieves have constructed with their harmonies, expert playing, and unyielding passion,” and in 2016, amidst numerous national-tour stops, the musicians self-released their sophomore effort Deadeye. The recording earned more plaudits, with Earth to the Ground Music's Greg Jones stating, “The vocal harmonies are the highlight for me, but other listeners might find the composition, unconventional styling, and string work just as compelling … . All told, this album is fantastic.”

Following the onset of the pandemic and Mauch's amicable departure from the band last year, the current duo of Earley and Peters have returned with Clouds, a lush meditation on longing to return to touring ("to see different sunsets, roads") and also a reflection of its difficulties (such as insomnia brought on by sleeping in different hotel rooms every night). "We were able to step away from a lot of the big three-part harmonies," said Earley, "and for the first time, we recorded most of the album live. We try to let change inspire us, even when it comes with difficulty.“

The Ballroom Thieves play their Davenport engagement on October 12, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.