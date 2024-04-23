23 Apr 2024

The Ballroom Thieves, May 8

By Reader Staff

The Ballroom Thieves at the Redstone Room -- May 8.

Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With their April release Sundust lauded by The Old Grey Cat as "a tuneful treatise on the existential concerns pandemic life brought to the fore" and "well worth one's time," the indie-folk musicians of The Ballroom Thieves headline a May 8 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, their latest recording also praised by B-Side Guys as "a profound blend of indie folk and pop, exploring introspection, emotional resilience, and human connection."

Originally formed by guitarist Martin Earley and drummer Devin Mauch, the Boston-based Ballroom Thieves initially performed together at North Easton, Massachusetts' Stonehill College before Earley graduated and the pair took their act on the road. After a couple of years of duet performance, Earley and Mauch hired a session-musician cellist for the recording of their first EP, and were so inspired by the band's new sound that they decided to add the instrument full-time, recruiting Berklee College of Music student Calin Peters to join as the group's cello player.

In 2015, the new trio recorded and released A Wolf in the Doorway, which collected a dozen of the artists' compositions for what Indigits deemed “an authentic expedition into folk, intertwined with influences of gospel, a touch of melancholy, and some thoughtful harmonious sounds,” while Red Line Roots lauded the musicians' “unwavering passion and chemistry.” Meanwhile, Sound of Boston praised “the magical world the Ballroom Thieves have constructed with their harmonies, expert playing, and unyielding passion,” and in 2016, amidst numerous national-tour stops, the musicians self-released their sophomore effort Deadeye. The recording earned more plaudits, with Earth to the Ground Music's Greg Jones stating, “The vocal harmonies are the highlight for me, but other listeners might find the composition, unconventional styling, and string work just as compelling … . All told, this album is fantastic.”

Following the onset of the pandemic and Mauch's amicable departure from the band in 2021, the current duo of Earley and Peters returned to recording with 2022's Clouds, a lush meditation on longing to return to touring ("to see different sunsets, roads") and also a reflection of its difficulties (such as insomnia brought on by sleeping in different hotel rooms every night). Hailed by No Depression as "a musical gut-punch" and by the Boston Globe for its "tight harmonies and humane, anthemic songwriting, Clouds release led Earley to state, "We were able to step away from a lot of the big three-part harmonies, and for the first time, we recorded most of the album live. We try to let change inspire us, even when it comes with difficulty.“

The Ballroom Thieves play their Redstone Room engagement on May 8, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $20-22, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 