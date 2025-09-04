The Band Feel and The Thing with Feathers, September 16

Tuesday, September 16, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Two lauded indie-rock ensembles with 2025 albums share one night at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on September, with the venue hosting The Band Feel in support of their recently released sophomore EP Into the Sun, and the return of The Thing with Feathers, whose So Electirc album will debut next month.

With the ensemble composed of Garrett Barcus on vocals, Tyler Armstrong on guitar, Rodger Lenhardt on bass, and T.J. Steinwart on drums, this touring outfit that formed in 2021, as stated at their TheBandFeel.com site, "is a living, breathing progression of rock. Drawing vast influence from music, poetry, and art of both yesterday and today, they are expanding the bounds of contemporary listenership across all generations. Their sonic journey offers a live, euphoric experience that is visually and emotionally immersive, quickly establishing itself as a mainstay in the rock music world. In the last 12 months, they have amassed over 70 million views and gained more than 400 thousand followers across social platforms. Having sold out multiple clubs nationwide, they are emerging as a major force in rock. Their sophomore EP, Into the Sun, produced by five-time Grammy-nominated producer Paul Moak, is now available."

Lauding the touring rockers, Tampa Bay Music News raved, "Drawing from the best elements of the California psychedelic scene of the early 70s, along with a distinctly Zeppelin-esque flair, (The Band) Feel captures the spirit of a bygone era, while suggesting what may be possible and still left unsaid from that heady time. They possess the keen energy, magnetism, and showmanship of the great vintage era bands without devolving into predictable cliché. Feel provides a promising glimpse into the direction of emerging American rock."

With their The Thing with Feathers ensemble formed in 2019 by the trio of David Welcsh, guitarist Alex Hendricks, and drummer Chris Roussell (with Danny Wagner from Greta Van Fleet filling in for Roussell during the Davenport set), the group, as stated at TTWFBand.com, "has steadily carved out their niche in the modern alt-rock landscape, blending emotional honesty with arena-sized ambition. Their sound evokes a wide range of influences, from the brooding textures of Interpol and the sonic drama of My Morning Jacket, to the shimmering melodies of Ride and Slowdive, and the anthemic spirit of Oasis and Springsteen. The result is a vibrant, guitar-driven identity that never loses touch with lyrical vulnerability or live-wire energy.

"The band’s story began while the members were attending Belmont University in Nashville. Drawn to both the school’s music program and the city’s famously fertile creative scene, they immersed themselves in the DIY community playing basements, warehouses, and clubs while learning to engineer, promote, and survive on their own. That ground-level hustle gave their music a certain scrappiness, but also a purpose. 'We want it to feel like a Polaroid, like catching a moment,' Welcsh says. 'And then we’re gonna play the shit out of that song, to honor it as a fun, young, honest statement of who we were at that point in time.'

"In the years since, The Thing With Feathers has released two well-received EPs, Sundays in the South (2022) and Waste My Revenge (2023), garnering millions of streams across multiple platforms and steadily expanding their fan base with every new release. Tracks like 'Song of the Nighttime' and 'Figure It Out' created that success, which only strengthened their scorching hooks and thoughtful lyrics. 'Lights Down Low,' rightfully earned a spot on MTV's Spankin' New playlist. Their music videos have also gained traction, with the band’s attention to mood and aesthetic helping translate their sonic identity into striking visuals."

The Band Feel and The Thing with Feathers perform their Davenport engagement on September 16, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.