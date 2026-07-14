Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr., July 30

Thursday, July 30, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

It's not often that you're see horses and a dinosaur on the same stage. But miracles will be in the making on July 30 when Davenport's Capitol Theatre hosts an evening with Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr., the popular alternative rockers respectively adored for such albums as the Grammy-nominated Infinite Arms and the critically acclaimed Sweep it Into Space.

Ben Bridwell (vocals, guitar) formed Band of Horses (briefly known simply as Horses) in 2004 after the break-up of his previous band, Carissa's Wierd, along with bassist Chris Early and drummer Tim Meinig. They were soon joined by former Carissa's Wierd bandleader Mat Brooke (guitar, vocals). The band initially received attention from Sub Pop after opening for Iron & Wine during Seattle area shows. Their self-released Tour EP (2005) was made available at concerts and at Sub Pop's website, and Band of Horses' debut full-length album, Everything All the Time, followed in 2006, reaching the charts in Norway and Sweden.

Their second album, Cease to Begin was released in 2007 and charted at number 35 on the U.S. Billboard 200. "Is There a Ghost,” the first single from the album, peaked at number 34 on the U.S. Alternative Songs chart and number 30 in Denmark. Band of Horses' third album, Infinite Arms (2010), a Grammy-nominated recording that remains their most commercially successful, debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 and number 21 on the U.K. Albums Chart. It features the single "Laredo,” which entered the U.S. Alternative Songs and Rock Songs charts, and since then Band of Horses have released 2012's Mirage Rock, 2016's Why Are You OK, and 2022's Things Are Great.

Founded in 1984 by guitarist J Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow, and drummer Emmett “Murph” Murphy, Dinosaur Jr. began its professional tenure without the “Jr.,” recording the band's 1985 debut Dinosaur for $500 at a home studio in the woods outside Northampton, Massachusetts. The band's music was considered extremely eclectic and revealed a combination of musical styles that was very unusual for the mid-1980s, blending the speed of hardcore punk, Crazy Horse-style garage rock, slower and monolithic Black Sabbath-style metal riffs, folk rock, twangy country-rock, and the dour moods of Gothic music. After the record's release, Dinosaur would frequently drive to New York City to perform, and after one of their shows, the musicians of the New York-based alternative rock band Sonic Youth declared themselves fans, inviting Dinosaur to join them on their 1986 tour of the American Northeast and northern Midwest. Following that tour, the group released its second album You're Living All Over Me in 1987, but were consequently sued over their band name by the super-group The Dinosaurs, resulting in the new name Dinosaur Jr.

To date, the discography of Dinosaur Jr. consists of 12 studio albums, two live albums, 15 extended plays (EP), seven compilations, and several singles. Mascis, in particular, has also emerged as bona fide rock icon, his distinct guitar sound hearkening back to 1960s and 1970s classic rock and characterized by extensive use of feedback and distortion, which became highly influential in the alternative-rock movement of the 1990s. And Dinosaur Jr.'s acclaim as genre masters has continued through the release of such albums as 2016's Give a Glimpse of What Yet Not, which Exclaim's Ian Gormely praised for the band's ability to “push the boundaries of their sound without tarnishing their own legacy.”

Band of Horses and Dinosaur Jr. perform their co-headlining event in Davenport on July 30, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $54-107, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.