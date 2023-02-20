Banda Machos, March 4

Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Acclaimed for popularizing the Quebradita dancing style and with more than 20 albums to their collective credit, the Mexican musicians of Banda Machos play a headlining engagement at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on March 4, the group's credits including multiple gold and platinum records and an appearance in the Francis Ford Coppola-produced film My Family.

Banda Machos was formed in 1990 with 12 members, and they recorded and released their first album Serian Las Dos on cassette the following year. Composed primarily of cumbias, rancheras, and corridos, the band's debut achieved moderate success, and in 1992, Banda Machos issued their second album Casimira, with the title track, "Lena De Pirul," "La Culebra" "Un Indio Quiere Llorar" "No Soy Monedita De Oro" "La Cosita," and "Traficantes Michoacanos" becoming major hits. They also delivered interpretations of "El Viejo Joven" and "Un Cariño Como Tu," both well-known songs composed by Joan Sebastian. The band's breakthrough happened in 1992 following the release of their third album Sangre De Indio, which peaked at number 16 in the Mexican regional album chart. This was in large part on the strength of "Al Gato Y Al Raton," their biggest some smash to date at the time, with other hits on the recording including "La Secretaria," "Y La Quiere Paco," "Escuadras Del Sur," "Sangre De Indio," and "Chaparra De Mi Amor."

After many more years of popular and critical successes, Banda Machos celebrated their 15th anniversary by performing for a live audience in Morelia, the entire performance of which was presented and is available on DVD. In early 2006, 20 Mil Heridas was released and nominated for a Grammy for Best Banda Album, with its most significant hits including "20 Mil Heridas," "Regalenme Aire," "Sueños Compartidos," and "Chivas Del Corazón." Since then, the musicians have released additional album smashes in 2008's El Próximo Tonto, 2009's Estás Seleccionada, and 2010's 20 Anos De Exitos En Vivo, and Banda Machos' repertoire, which includes both romantic material and witty lyrics spiced with double entendres, includes songs written by some of Mexico's greatest veteran songwriters as well as younger talents such as Iván Díaz and Horacio Ortíz.

Banda Machos plays their Event Center engagement on March 4, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25 or $300 for a table of 10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.